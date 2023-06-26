After making two widely successful feature-length whodunnits with Knives Out and Glass Onion, Rian Johnson gave murder mystery fans a shorter-form treat earlier this year with the excellent Poker Face. Starring Natasha Lyonne as the extraordinary lie detector Charlie Cale, the series took heavy inspiration from case-of-the-week shows like Columbo while still doing its own thing and continuing Johnson's streak of crafting likable super sleuths. Now, all of Charlie's mysteries are heading home as Season 1 of the series is heading to Blu-ray and DVD on September 12.

Poker Face sees Charlie hit the road in her Plymouth Barracuda for a trip around the country in an attempt to escape the ghosts of her past. With each stop she takes, she encounters a colorful new cast of characters and, inevitably, a murder. Ever the charming crime solver, she uses her innate ability to detect lies in order to get to the bottom of the various bizarre cases she comes across in a wide variety of locations. After a deadly finale, the mysteries aren't done either as she'll hit the road once again for Season 2.

Lyonne is joined in Poker Face by a beyond-stacked cast of rotating guest stars in the murder mystery series whom she meets at each new stop along the way. Among the many acclaimed actors that appear throughout the series are Benjamin Bratt, Hong Chau, Tim Meadows, Adrien Brody, Judith Light, Chloë Sevigny, Nick Nolte, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, and Lil Rel Howery. Between the cast, plenty of clever writing, a modern take on the "howcatchem" genre, and a killer creative team featuring Johnson as writer, director, and producer alongside showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, the series earned high praise all around with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt giving it an A in her review.

Image via Peacock

What's Next for Poker Face in Season 2?

All eyes are now turned toward how Johnson, Lyonne, and company can follow up such a stellar debut in Poker Face's second season. For one, Johnson has said in the past he'd love to reunite with Star Wars: The Last Jedi alum Kelly Marie Tran for Season 2 as one of the new guest stars. In a previous interview with Collider, showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman also teased how they plan to play around a bit more with the howcatchem formula now that they're more familiar with how it plays out. Unfortunately, it could be a while before Charlie Cale takes the screen. Between the ongoing writers strike and massive challenges with scheduling both the many guest stars and Johnson, who has another Knives Out movie in the pipeline, there's no telling when the crew will be able to hit the road again on Peacock.

Poker Face Season 1 will be available in three-disc DVD and Blu-ray sets containing all ten episodes on September 12. The series is also currently available to stream exclusively through Peacock. Check out the trailer below.