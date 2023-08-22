The Big Picture Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing Poker Face Season 1 on DVD and Blu-ray this September, including all ten episodes on three discs.

Poker Face stands out in the murder mystery genre with its unconventional approach to laying out stories, creating tension and excitement.

The series boasts a talented guest cast, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Chloë Sevigny, Judith Light, and more.

2023 has been another amazing year for television with one of the best new series being Peacock’s Poker Face. The critically acclaimed murder mystery series created by Knives Out’s Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne was quickly renewed for Season 2 at the streamer. Now, thanks to Paramount Home Entertainment, Poker Face Season 1 is coming to DVD and Blu-ray this September. Both formats will include all ten Season 1 episodes on three discs. The series itself follows Charlie (Lyonne), a down-on-her-luck casino employee that gets blamed for the murder of the owner’s son (Adrien Brody). This sends Charlie on a road trip across the country to escape her former boss (Ron Perlman) who has sent a hitman (Benjamin Bratt) after her. On this tense trip, Charlie gets tangled up in a new mystery every episode, and, to her displeasure, she’s the only one who can solve these strange cases as she has the uncanny ability to tell when someone’s lying.

While there have been countless murder mystery series over the years, what separates Poker Face from the rest of the genre is the clever unconventional way Johnson lays out his mysteries. This isn’t just Knives Out made for TV. Rather than being a traditional whodunit in the image of Agatha Christie, this is a “whydunit” more in the vein of Alfred Hitchcock. We know who killed who or committed every crime in every episode. However, that classic tense setup of knowing the bomb is under the table, but not knowing when it’s going to explode makes each of Charlie’s cases come to life in their own unique way. The combination of an overarching traditional narrative with an anthology backdrop is incredibly ambitious, and the rich characters help make every second thrilling to watch.

Image via Peacock

Johnson spares no expense with the guest cast list which includes stars like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tim Meadows, Chlöe Sevigny, Judith Light, and Nick Nolte, but lesser know guest actors like Megan Suri and Charles Melton also delivered some of the best supporting performances of the year. That being said, Poker Face is so brilliant because of Johnson and Lyonne’s partnership. Johnson continues to be one of the best writer-directors around while Lyonne’s comedic timing remains next to none. There’s so much tragic subtlety that also shines through her complex portrayal of Charlie which makes Season 1 more than worth the rewatch.

When Is 'Poker Face' Season 1 Releasing on Blu-ray and DVD?

Poker Face Season 1 will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on September 12, 2023. If you can’t wait that long to hop in Charlie’s Plymouth Barracuda, the series is currently streaming on Peacock. Season 1’s trailer can be seen down below, and you can read our previous interview with Poker Face’s showrunners who tease what to expect from Season 2, in the meantime.