Editor’s note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Poker Face.Last week’s episode of Poker Face showed us a surprisingly dark side to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who played an insufferable, house-arrested narcissist who had it out for Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, and we also had a bloody good time with Everything Everywhere All At Once star Stephanie Hsu. This week, however, the Season 1 finale of Rian Johnson’s detective series has Charlie come face to face with the vengeful Sterling Frost Sr. (Ron Perlman), who is ready to avenge his son’s untimely death. Let’s drive and see where the finale takes us.

RELATED: 'Poker Face' Showrunners Break Down Season 1's Deadly Finale and Hints for Season 2

That Post-Hospital Feeling

Image via Peacock

Episode 10, “The Hook,” takes us back to the immediate aftermath of Sterling Frost Jr.’s (Adrien Brody) death. His father, Sterling Sr., calls Charlie right after meeting with the medical examiner and reminds her of the great life he gave her. (Remember, after discovering her impeccable bullshit-detector abilities years earlier, he gave her a job at his casino to keep an eye on her.) He also told everyone that she was a cheater at poker, which was a lie. He tells Charlie that, no matter how hard she tries, he will find her and kill her. Then, he chillingly asks her if he is lying, to which Charlie nervously hangs up. Now, Cliff (Benjamin Bratt) was tasked with taking down Charlie, which we’ve been following all season long.

We then follow a frustrated Cliff through a montage of his close calls with catching Charlie. It’s been over a year of bad motels, lousy coffee, and questionable diner food, and still…no dice. He’s as bitter as his coffee because he wants to be running the business with Sterling, not driving endlessly to catch a “delinquent.” We land in Colorado after Cliff gets word that a woman named Morty (Hsu) is dead and might be connected to hospital patient Jane Doe, who we know is really Charlie. He calls Sterling pretty confidently and asks him how deep to dig that hole. Weirdly, and to Cliff’s immense frustration, Sterling wants Charlie to rest and heal up before he faces her again. This means two months of living in a bad motel in Denver, eating bad food, and drinking bad coffee.

Two months later, Charlie hobbles out of the hospital with a pep in her (limp) step. She’s delighted to learn that her bill has been paid by a “private party,” but is not delighted to learn that said private party is Cliff and Sterling. Cliff awaits Charlie at the hospital, and she’s weirdly relieved that the end of her strange cross-country journey is near. The pair spends some not-so-quality time together as Cliff refuses to let her leave his sight. Charlie boldly starts to open old wounds, asking if he was the one who killed Episode 1’s Natalie (Dascha Polanco). This prompts Cliff to pull over, and he asks Charlie to open the glove compartment to reveal a gun. There’s a tense, emotional moment as a tough, self-assured Cliff basically gives Charlie the opportunity to end him. But the teary-eyed Charlie can’t bring herself to do it.

Cliff brings Charlie to Atlantic City to get cleaned up and put on the dress he left for her. She’s then taken downstairs to share a drink with an eerily laid-back Sterling. He asks Charlie to tell him about her year, but she hates these mind games and just wants him to kill her and get it over with. A jittery Charlie wants answers, and Sterling explains that he doesn’t actually think she was responsible for his son’s death. Off to the side, Cliff is losing his patience a bit listening to Sterling’s plan. Wasn’t the whole plan to kill Charlie?

In Tapes We Trust

Image via Peacock

Sterling reveals that he’s had his casino bugged since the 1980s, and proceeds to play a clip of when Sterling Jr. and Charlie were scheming up a plan. Then he plays a clip from right before the meeting, when his son answered a private line and said “not here,” meaning, “don’t talk, or else my father will hear you.” The call came from Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman), the owner of the Atlantic City casino that Charlie and Sterling Sr. were currently in. Sterling tells Charlie that he’s warned his son to never get that person involved in anything… so why wasn’t he listening to his dad?

Also, who is Beatrix? She’s the head of the Five Families, and she’s always wanted a piece of Sterling’s property. So, that secret phone call meant that Sterling Jr. was making a deal behind his father’s back. Sterling Sr. is prepping to have a meeting on “her turf” which Cliff isn’t happy about. But, if she plays dirty, then that means war with the Southwest Syndicate. His proposition is she sits in on the meeting to identify the inevitable liars. So he puts Charlie through hell, and now he wants her to help him and start up a “mutually beneficial” relationship? This is sounding all too familiar to Charlie, and she doesn’t want to make the same mistake again. Still, Charlie accepts the gig and the promise of $500,000 with no strings attached. She even gets him to say it on the record. Then, he gives her a gift of a gun, which is a delightful surprise. A not-so-delightful surprise? The power goes out and Charlie panics, shoots Sterling dead, and flees.

A Literal Smoking Gun

Image via Peacock

OK, did that just happen? Did Charlie just shoot Sterling dead? Yes and no. Sterling is dead, yes, but Charlie didn’t do it. We learn that back when Cliff was in the Denver hospital parking lot, he spoke to Beatrix about killing and burying Sterling. At the hotel, he received a special button that would kill the electricity, and he swapped out Sterling’s real gift (her nametag from the casino and the promise of her job back) and replaces it with a gun. Then, right as Charlie opens the gun she was “gifted,” Cliff turns out the lights and kills Sterling with his own gun, framing Charlie for murder.

Charlie calls a ton of people by accident while trying to reach the one person who gave her his card way back when: FBI agent Luca (Simon Helberg). He initially doesn’t want to help her, but then gives in, and tells her that he’s actually in the casino because he’s on the murder case because, after all, “this is the Franz Ferdinand of mob hits.” He also tells her that he got a promotion — thanks to that email she sent the FBI, they were able to catch Kazimir Caine. She tells him that she was set up, and while he believes her, there is evidence that says otherwise. Her prints are on the gun, thanks to the moment when she drew it on Cliff in the car. Luca can’t believe she is still in the hotel, and begs her to leave. But, Charlie can’t get her car at the valet because all the bridges have checkpoints. The truth doesn’t matter, he explains; what does is that she gets out alive.

Our resident Columbo manages to blend in with a bachelorette party and gets out of the casino alive. The problem is that the Southwest Syndicate is prepping for war, and they think Beatrix and the Five Families killed Sterling. Charlie crawls under the deck and into the basement of a house and comes face to face with her very fed-up sister, Emily (Clea DuVall). She is tempted to turn her in because she is tired of always cleaning up her sister’s messes. Also, Charlie met Emily’s daughter once when she was three and never built a relationship with her despite all Emily has done for her. Charlie carefully reminds her sister that she did lend her money, so, she does kind of owe her a favor. Charlie wants their dad’s boat, and then she will be out of her hair. An angry Emily hands over the pass to the boat and Charlie has a surprising bonding moment with her niece. Before Charlie leaves, she and her sister agree that there’s a world where they go through their emotional family baggage and what Charlie did to them. She knows Charlie has a good heart, but she also knows that she’s self-centered and chose the life she claims chose her. Still, the conversation teases a future reconciliation for the sisters. Perhaps more from Emily in Season 2?

Charlie is disgusted at the condition of her father’s boat, and reluctantly calls Cliff, who is chilling on the yacht Beatrix gave him. She angrily asks him how it even makes sense for people to think she killed Sterling. After all, he was giving her the old, more structured, and healthy life back. Plus, if you listen to the tapes, you might be able to hear that the gunshots came from further away. Charlie wants to know who set her and Cliff up, but he knows that it was him and Beatrix. He tells Charlie that the gun the police found at the scene had Charlie’s fingerprints and shots fired from it. Charlie replays the event in her head and recalls the poker chip that Sterling was fidgeting with was glowing in the dark. Why would it glow? Cliff casually explains that the shooter must have done it on purpose to see the target while the lights were out. While grabbing Cliff’s iPad, she comes across a pack of glow-in-the-dark poker chips, making it obvious that Cliff is the culprit.

Sirens wail in the distance and Charlie punches Cliff in the eye before jumping into the water. Cliff explains to a calm Luca that Charlie got away, but Luca isn’t there to talk about Charlie or Sterling. He's there to talk about the Episode 1 deaths of Jerry and Natalie Hill, and the recording he has of Cliff telling Sterling Jr. that he would do it. While Cliff is in custody, Charlie and Luca meet at a diner. He’s grateful for her help in closing two of his biggest cases and explains how Cliff ratted out Beatrix. Luca offers Charlie a job again, but she politely turns him down.

As she saunters out of a general store, Charlie gets an ominous call from Beatrix, who is with the Five Families. She has Charlie on speaker and explains how they are in the middle of a “ruinous” war (the same word Emily used to describe Charlie). Beatrice offers Charlie two options: come to the meeting and help the Hasps with her “circus freak” talent, or be tracked down and die a slow painful death. Charlie, the rebel that she is, decides to see where the open road takes her. The episode ends with her leaning against her car in the sunlight, sipping a beer, and looking out onto the horizon of (Season 2) possibilities.