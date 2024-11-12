Poker Face is adding four more killers, murder victims, and/or red herrings to its already impressive season two guest cast. Awkwafina, Method Man, Corey Hawkins, and Simon Rex will all drop by the Peacock mystery series next year. Deadline reports that the roles the quartet are playing are currently under wraps.

Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Method Man (Power Book II: Ghost), Hawkins (The Tragedy of Macbeth), and Rex (Red Rocket) will join the series as guest stars for its second season, which is currently in production. They join an already stacked guest cast for the second season that includes Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Gaby Hoffmann, Kumail Nanjiani, Sherry Cola, Kevin Corrigan, Ben Marshall, Kathrine Narducci, Cynthia Erivo, BJ Novak, Margo Martindale, John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim, and Sam Richardson. The series premiered on Peacock in 2023 to great acclaim for star Natasha Lyonne and creator Rian Johnson, and for its innovative use of the mystery format, which invited comparisons to Columbo.

What Is 'Poker Face' About?

Close

Poker Face stars Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman with a singular talent; the unerring ability to tell when someone is lying. In the series premiere, she's working as a waitress in a casino when she uncovers that the casino's manager (Adrien Brody) and security director (Benjamin Bratt) conspired to murder her friend, a member of the cleaning staff. While she solves the murder, leading to the manager's suicide, she has to flee with security director Cliff and his boss, crime boss Sterling Frost (Ron Perlman), on her tail. The subsequent episodes see her travel across the country in her Plymouth Barracuda, working odd jobs and making new friends - and then, usually solving their murders via her lie-detecting gift. The season ends with Charlie arranging for Cliff's arrest by the FBI; but by the end of the episode, she's incurred the wrath of fellow mobster Hasp (Rhea Perlman), setting her up for another season of whodunits.

Previous guest stars on the first season of Poker Face included Hong Chau, Lil Rel Howery, Chloë Sevigny, Judith Light, S. Epatha Merkerson, Ellen Barkin, Charles Melton, Nick Nolte, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, and Clea DuVall. Light won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the series' fifth episode.

Poker Face season two is currently in production; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Watch on Peacock