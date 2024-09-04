The second season of Poker Face just received a major update. According to Variety, Cynthia Erivo, Margo Martindale and BJ Novak have joined the upcoming episodes of the series created by Rian Johnson. The structure of the series allows for many guest stars to be introduced in the show without having to stay as regulars. The nature of the new characters hasn't been revealed yet. But judging by the first season of the series, it will be hard for the protagonist of the show to determine if they committed a crime or not.

The premise of Poker Face follows Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), a waitress who can tell when someone is lying to her or not all the time. While that sounds like a brilliant skill to have as an independent investigator, even if Charlie knows when someone is lying, she can't tell what they're hiding. The show also features Nora and Lila Zuckerman as showrunners. The pair work alongside Rian Johnson to figure out what the next step should be for Lyonne's character.

The second season of Poker Face is sparing no expense when it comes to the guest stars who will become a part of Charlie's story. It was previously reported that Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes and Kumal Nanjiani will also star in the new episodes of the successful Peacock series. While both Esposito and Rian Johnson have worked separately on different Star Wars stories, the pair had the opportunity to work together during the making of Breaking Bad.

The New Stars of 'Poker Face'

Cynthia Erivo continues to work through what has been the biggest year of her career. The actress will be seen on the big screen later this year as Elphaba, the main character from Wicked. The adaptation of the memorable Broadway hit was directed by Jon M. Chu, after the filmmaker proved his abilities to bring stories from the stage to the screen with In The Heights. Poker Face will also allow character actress Margo Martindale to expand on her legacy after appearing in Cocaine Bear.

B.J. Novak will become a part of Charlie Cale's journey after releasing his directorial debut, Vengeance. The actor is famous around the world for his role as Ryan in The Office. The popular comedy introduced the character as someone who was supposed to stay in Dunder Mifflin for a short time, but Novak managed to appear in several seasons of the series. The actor also played Marvel villain Alystair Smythe in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

A release date for the second season of Poker Face hasn't been set by Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.