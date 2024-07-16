The Big Picture Poker Face Season 2 to feature guest stars Giancarlo Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani, Katie Holmes, and Gaby Hoffman.

The Rian Johnson series stars Natasha Lyonne.

Principal photography has already started for the upcoming season, promising more intriguing cases and special guests.

The second season of Poker Face is gearing up to include even more guest stars than the previous installment. According to Variety, Giancarlo Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani, Katie Holmes and Gaby Hoffman have joined the cast of the new episodes of the Peacock hit. All the new performers will play guest roles. The nature of their characters is still kept under wraps. Even if Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) has the ability to know when someone is lying to her, it'll be harder than ever to know who she can trust once Poker Face returns to television. Principal photography had already begun for the second season of the mystery series.

Esposito is known for his multiple roles as a menacing antagonist. But even if titles such as The Mandalorian and The Boys have seen him committed to stepping into the shoes of evil people, that doesn't necessarily mean that he'll be an antagonist in the second season of Poker Face. Both Esposito and Rian Johnson worked on Breaking Bad a few years ago, and the Peacock series could serve as a reunion for them. And after appearing in Rare Objects, Katie Homes is ready to work with the comedic undertone Poker Face has to offer.

Poker Face might not have seemed like the next step for Kumail Najiani's career. But there's no denying that the actor is currently on a roll. After being cast in both Only Murders in the Building and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, it's clear that Nanjiani is ready to improve upon his gift for witty comedy roles. Hopefully, his character from Poker Face can prove to be a friendly ally for Charlie. The storytelling format the Peacock series works with allows multiple guest stars to join the fun during every season. During the previous installment, Judith Light's guest role led her directly to a prestigious Emmy Award win.

What Is 'Poker Face' About?

Poker Face follows Charlie as she tries to get to the bottom of the truth for the multiple cases she takes on. While the protagonist does have the ability to know when someone is immediately lying to her, that doesn't mean that she can guess the context potential suspects are hiding from her. After directing Star Wars: The Last Jedi and working on the first installments of the Knives Out franchise, Rian Johnson has been hard at work with the development of Poker Face. Besides starring as Charlie, Lyonne serves as an executive producer for the series.

A release date for the second season of Poker Face hasn't been set by Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

