Poker Face has added more potential suspects to its highly anticipated second season. According to Deadline, John Mulaney , Ego Nwodim, and Sam Richardson will be joining the second season as guest stars. The character details have not been revealed yet, but judging from the first season — which managed to bag a 98% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing — the Poker Face newcomers are sure to be having compelling roles for Season 2.

Described as a modern-day Columbo, the comedy crime-drama follows a mystery-of-the-week structure focusing on Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale, who possesses an exceptional ability to recognize lies. However, despite her innate skill to detect lies all the time, she can never figure out what each person is lying about. As she hits the road across the United States, she encounters new faces she suspects are concealing something — a mystery she cannot help but investigate, no matter what it takes.

The first season featured star-studded guest stars, including the likes of Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Charles Melton, Dascha Polanco, Ron Perlman, Hong Chau, Chloë Sevigny, Tim Meadows, Jameela Jamil, David Castañeda, and Stephanie Hsu, among others. Season 2, moreover, is shaping up to be no different.

Who Else Is Joining ‘Poker Face’ Season 2?

The series, created by Knives Out filmmaker Rian Johnson, has tapped more guest stars for Season 2. The previously announced guest stars include Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Katie Holmes (Ray Donovan), Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent), Kumail Nanjiani (Only Murders in the Building), Sherry Cola (Joy Ride), Kevin Corrigan (Godfather of Harlem), Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live), Kathrine Narducci (Euphoria), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Margo Martindale (Cocaine Bear), and BJ Novak (Vengeance). They will be joined by Mulaney, Nwodim, and Richardson in still-undisclosed roles.

Mulaney is a stand-up comedian who is also known for lending his voice in a number of animated projects, such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Big Mouth. He is also set to return as Peter Porker in the third Spider-Verse movie, titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. On the other hand, Nwodim has appeared in movies and television shows like Spin Me Round, Good Burger 2, Players, Mr. Throwback, and more. Meanwhile, Richardson — best known for his role in Veep — boasts an impressive portfolio under his belt. This includes starring roles in We're the Millers, Spy, Ghostbusters, and Hocus Pocus 2, among a handful of others.

No release date has been set yet for Poker Face Season 2. In the meantime, you can catch up on previous episodes on Peacock.