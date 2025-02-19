The sequel season to the highly entertaining Poker Face may not have a premiere date yet, but the cast list keeps getting bigger and bigger! The latest to join the upcoming installment include Davionte “GaTa” Ganter (Dave), Haley Joel Osment (Blink Twice), John Cho (Searching), Justin Theroux (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), and Patti Harrison (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson) in guest starring roles. However, details about their characters are being kept in the dark.

Created by Rian Johnson, who also writes, directs, and executive produces, Poker Face is a murder mystery series stylized as a character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery that follows Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and, and with every stop, encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. As for what to expect in Season 2, no official loglines have been revealed presently, and it remains unclear if it will pick right up from where the Season 1 finale ended.

Comprising ten episodes, the first season of Poker Face premiered on January 26, 2023, nearly two years after Peacock announced the show in March 2021. Upon its debut, it became a huge success, earning 98% on Rotten Tomatoes alongside four Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Lyonne. In February 2023, before Season 1 concluded, the comedy-drama was renewed for a second season.

Who Else Will Star in ‘Poker Face’ Season 2?