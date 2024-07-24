The Big Picture Season 2 of Poker Face adds new guest stars like Sherry Cola and Kevin Corrigan to the suspect list, bringing even more twists.

The show follows Charlie Cale, played by Natasha Lyonne, as she solves murder mysteries on a thrilling cross-country road trip.

With no return date set yet, fans can catch up on the first season of Poker Face on Peacock before the new season airs next summer.

One of Peacock’s breakout series last year was Rian Johnson’s Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne. The murder mystery dramedy was full of twists and turns in its first season. However, one of the best parts was seeing what famous faces would show up in each episode. Now, with Season 2 in production, more guest stars have been added to Poker Face’s suspect list.

The four new guest stars include Sherry Cola (Shortcomings, Joy Ride), Kevin Corrigan (Narcos: Mexico, Godfather of Harlem), Ben Marshall (Saturday Night Live) and Kathrine Narducci (Euphoria). They join Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, Parish), Katie Holmes (Ray Donovan, Rare Objects), Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent, Eric), and Kumail Nanjiani (Only Murders in the Building), who were previously announced earlier this month. Season 1 was a critical and ratings hit for Peacock, with the show giving the streamer its first Primetime Emmy win for Judith Light's outstanding guest actress performance in a comedy series. Other guest stars last season included Ron Perlman, Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jameela Jamil. The series overall was nominated for four Emmys, including for Lyonne’s equally electric and hilarious lead performance.

What’s ‘Poker Face’ About?

The first season followed Charlie Cale (Lyonne), who works at a shady Las Vegas casino and has the uncanny ability to tell when someone is lying. However, when one of her friends gets murdered, and she sticks her nose too far in the wrong place, Charlie goes on the run in her Plymouth Barracuda from her former employer. What ensues is a thrilling road trip across America where every stop just so happens to have a murder mystery for Charlie to get tangled up in. While the series has the overarching plot of our main reluctant detective fleeing from recurring threats, the mystery of the week format allowed for a fresh batch of characters and a unique setting every episode. Whether it was trouble on a racetrack or the murder of a local rest stop Subway employee, each mystery was more complex as well as twistier than the last.

There’s no return date or window for Season 2 yet, but given that Poker Face is filming now, the series could be driving down the back roads of America again by next summer. As production progresses, and we get closer to 2025, fans should be getting more information on that front sooner rather than later. For now, you can catch up on Poker Face by streaming Season 1 on Peacock. It’s also available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD.

