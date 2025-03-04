Poker Face is adding more potential suspects to its ever-growing list of guest stars. The Emmy Award-winning comedy crime drama will be an unofficial Orange is the New Black mini-reunion as series star and executive producer Natasha Lyonne will be working alongside her OITNB co-stars Taylor Schilling (Pam & Tommy) and Adrienne C. Moore (Pretty Hard Cases) for the upcoming second season. Moore and Schilling's Poker Face character details have yet to be unveiled.

Deadline reported that Schilling and Moore are joining Lyonne for Poker Face Season 2. Orange is the New Black, which concluded on Netflix in 2019, starred Schilling as the lead character Piper Chapman, while Moore played Cynthia "Black Cindy" Hayes. Lyonne, on the other hand, played the drug addict Nicky Nichols. Poker Face's fellow Emmy Award-winning series followed the inmates of women's federal prison Litchfield Penitentiary (and their past lives outside prison) over the course of seven seasons.

Meanwhile, Poker Face — described as a modern-day Columbo — centers on Lyonne's Charlie Cale, a human lie-detector who has an extraordinary knack for identifying deception. Despite her exceptional ability, though, she can never determine what each individual is lying about. That, however, never stopped her from investigating. Season 2 is set to follow the mystery-of-the-week format, with more stars joining Lyonne on her adventure, including her OITNB co-stars.

Who Else Will Star in 'Poker Face' Season 2?