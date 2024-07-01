The Big Picture Season 2 of Poker Face begins filming, starring Natasha Lyonne as casino worker-turned-mystery solver Charlie Cale.

Creator Rian Johnson and showrunners Nora and Lilla Zuckerman return for the second installment.

Season 1 received critical acclaim, earning numerous award nominations and a 98% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get ready to hop back in the Plymouth Barracuda and figure out some more crimes. Season 2 of Peacock's smash-hit whodunnit series Poker Face has begun filming. While plot details and a release window remain closely guarded, it is known that casino-worker-turned-mystery-solver Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) will be returning for the second installment, and the series creator, Rian Johnson, is also back at the helm.

The news of filming came courtesy of Tony Tost, a director who is working on the second season of Poker Face. "First day of filming season two of Poker Face," Tost wrote on social media alongside a photo of the show's clapperboard. "Still counting my blessings that I'm getting to step in and help make a new season of one of my favorite shows." In addition to starring, Lyonne will also be directing at least one episode of Season 2, as evidenced by her name on the clapperboard. She previously directed the eighth episode of Season 1, "The Orpheus Syndrome."

Season 1 followed Charlie, who has a knack for figuring out when people are lying. Using these skills, Charlie traverses the United States helping to solve crimes, with each episode serving as a "case-of-the-week" serial similar to the classic 1970s show Columbo. The series became well-known for its massive ensemble of guest characters; this includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Adrien Brody, Dascha Polanco, S. Epatha Merkerson, Nick Nolte, Lil Rel Howery, Chloë Sevigny, and more. The final episode of Season 1 introduced Clea DuVall as Charlie's sister Emily, though it is unclear if she will play a major role in Season 2.

'Poker Face' Season 1 Is Highly Acclaimed

Season 1 of Poker Face is critically acclaimed and currently sits with a 98% critic score and 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 1 garnered a slew of award nominations, including a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress for Lyonne. She also received a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nomination for her performance. The show itself also earned a Critics' Choice nomination for Best Comedy Series. As a result of this success, Poker Face was renewed for a second season in February 2023, just a month after Season 1 dropped.

Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman serve as Poker Face's showrunners and executive producers, with Johnson directing and co-writing several episodes. Johnson also executive produced the show alongside Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue for their T-Street Productions banner. Lyonne executive produces for her Animal Pictures banner alongside MRC and Iain B. MacDonald.

No release window for Season 2 of Poker Face has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

