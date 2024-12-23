Director Rian Johnson is among the notable names who can write and direct a killer whodunit. The director cemented his storytelling prowess with the Knives Out franchise, which stars Daniel Craig as a sleuth with a heavy accent, Benoit Blanc, who solves thrilling murder mysteries. While we wait for the third iteration, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the filmmaker has extended his brans on TV with Peacock’s thriller series Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne. And the highly anticipated second season of the series has now wrapped production.

The news comes as director Tony Tost took to X (formerly Twitter) to post the wrapped picture that sees him with Johnson, Lyonne, and more. The filmmaker wrote, “We just finished filming season two of Poker Face. What a fucking adventure that was. I’d like to think I’m coming out of it a better writer and human being. I’m also coming out of it about 25 years older but that’s showbiz baby.” While the show has no release date yet, fans can be rest assured we are a step closer to the next season as the show will go into post-production next.

What to Expect from ‘Poker Face’ Season 2

The first season enticed the audience with its stylized, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery format that used a slew of guest cast of heavyweight actors that brought a lot of gravitas to the show. Lyonne previously told Collider about the excitement surrounding the second season,

What’s so fun for directors on Poker Face is that everybody really gets to make their own movie. Rian Johnson is a whole event. Janicza Bravo is a whole event. For me to get to write that Poker Face episode with Alice Ju, who’s also one of the writers from Russian Doll, and then I got to direct Nick Nolte, it was just bananas. It was Rian’s idea of, what about this world of Phil Tippett? And then, Phil Tippett is actually standing on set with Nick Nolte and Terry Jones, and it’s extraordinary. It’s so moving that you get to connect all the pieces of your journey in this life. It’s a very helpful anecdote to the problems they tell you that you’re gonna have if, God forbid, you pass 32 in this business.

The series has assembled a slew of guest stars for another season including Awkwafina, Method Man, Corey Hawkins, Simon Rex, Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Gaby Hoffmann, and Kumail Nanjiani. Also in the cast are Sherry Cola, Kevin Corrigan, Ben Marshall, Kathrine Narducci, Cynthia Erivo, BJ Novak, Margo Martindale, John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim, and Sam Richardson.

No release date for Poker Face Season 2 is available at the moment. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

