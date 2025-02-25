Charlie Cale is coming back for another season of mystery on Peacock. Natasha Lyonne's human lie detector is on the road once again in a first look at the second season of Poker Face. The second season of Rian Johnson's acclaimed mystery series premieres this spring. Poker Face follows Charlie Cale (Lyonne), a woman with the uncanny ability to tell when someone is lying. In the show's pilot, she stumbles on a murder and goes on the run, pursued by agents of ruthless gangster Sterling Frost.

As she travels the backroads of the country, she invariably stumbles across a murder, which she uses her lie-detecting ability and her wits to solve. The show's first-season finale had her finally escape Frost's clutches...only to incur the wrath of another gangster, sending her back on the road. The new images from Season 2 show that she's continuing to travel from place to place and making new friends and enemies, from a minor-league baseball game to an alligator farm, all from behind the wheel of her beloved 1969 Plymouth Barracuda.

Who Is Guest-Starring on 'Poker Face' This Season?