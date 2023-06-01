Poker Face might have wrapped its first season a couple of months ago, but Rian Johnson is already planning what he'll do when it's time to solve yet another mystery. During a recent interview with Deadline, the filmmaker revealed that he has been thinking about who he'd like to see joining the cast of the Peacock series, and then the answer came in the form of a hero from the galaxy far, far away. It turns out that Johnson would like to see Kelly Marie Tran appearing in the next season of Poker Face, continuing a working relationship that has lasted for more than five years. He said, "I’m calling every single one of them. I would love to get Kelly Marie Tran from Star Wars in there for an episode."

The last time Johnson and Tran worked together was when she played Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. As a member of the resistance, Rose works as a mechanic while her sister, Paige (Veronica Ngo), is part of the fleet. Rose's destiny would change forever when she met Finn (John Boyega) after her sister died during a brutal space battle. Together, Finn and Rose would be sent to a giant casino in Canto Bight to retrieve a person that could've been able to help the Resistance in their intense fight against the First Order. But, after an unfortunate parking incident, the pair would end up in prison.

After starring in the galaxy far, far away, Tran voiced another Disney character when she portrayed the main role in Raya and The Last Dragon. As a fearless Disney princess, Raya knew she needed to go through a dangerous journey in order to save her land. What she was unaware of was the fact that she would eventually meet the last dragon known to man, voiced by Awkwafina. The pair would have to explore endless miles of different environments before solving the quest that would bring the rest of the dragons back and save their world.

What is Poker Face About?

Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) has to face the greatest challenge of her life when she has to solve a violent murder. What everyone around her doesn't know is the fact that Charlie has the ability to know when someone is lying or not. While this might sound like the perfect superpower for someone who must get to the bottom of a mystery, it might also turn out to be confusing, due to how knowing if somebody is lying doesn't necessarily reveal the truth. New cases will present themselves when Poker Face returns at some point in the future.

