Fans of the critically acclaimed mystery series can rejoice as Rian Johnson's Poker Face has been renewed for a second season. While there are no specific details on what to expect from the show's second season, the announcement comes shortly after the series premiere, which debuted on January 26, with several episodes still on the way.

Created by Johnson, Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a character who has the ability to determine when someone is lying. Hitting the road with her Plymouth Barracuda, each episode of the show focuses on every encounter she makes on the way, meeting new characters and coming across strange yet mysterious crimes she can’t resist solving. The series features an extensive star-studded cast, which includes Benjamin Bratt, Ron Perlman, Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, and Audrey Corsa, among many others. No word yet on who will appear in the show's second season. However, additional details are likely to be provided as it gears up for production at an undetermined date.

“’Poker Face’ is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for television and streaming at NBCUniversal. “Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride. We can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”

Image via Peacock

Poker Face debuted last month to acclaim from critics, earning an impressive 99% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes alongside an 80% audience rating. The critical success of the show is the latest in a string of hit mystery projects from Johnson, with the director also developing more installments to the Knives Out franchise following the successful release of Glass Onion on Netflix. Now with a new season soon on the way, audiences can anticipate more investing stories from the acclaimed filmmaker. While no specific release window has been revealed yet, fans have much to look forward to when the series makes a return in the near future.

Alongside serving as a writer and director on the series, Johnson also executive produces the show with Ram Bergman, Lyonne, Nena Rodrigue, and Iain B. MacDonald. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman serve as series showrunners and executive produce the show with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

The first season of Poker Face is now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. Check out the official trailer for the series below.