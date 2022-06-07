NBC's streaming service Peacock has been teasing their upcoming project Poker Face since last year, periodically revealing more and more of their stacked cast. The latest to join the character-driven mystery is Golden Globe-winner Chloë Sevigny. Coming off the success of Hulu's true crime miniseries The Girl From Plainville where she portrayed the mother of Conrad Roy, Sevigny joins a huge cast of stars including long-time friend Natasha Lyonne.

Sevigny's other television credits include her recurring role alongside Lyonne in Netflix's Russian Doll, her role as base commander Sarah Wilson in the HBO drama We Are Who We Are, Mel in Hulu's The Act and American Horror Story. She's also known for her roles in Boys Don't Cry alongside a young Hilary Swank, American Psycho and Party Monster. No information is currently known about who Sevigny will play in Poker Face, but with so many crime thrillers under her belt, it's no wonder she's been brought on board. Sevigny's next project will be in the horror romance Bones and All, directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) and starring Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg.

While the plot of the show is still being kept a mystery, Poker Face is said to be ten hour-long episodes of "case-of-the-week" mysteries driven by fleshed-out characters and fun drama. The series is inspired by the crime dramas of the '70s and '80s that hold a special place in director Rian Johnson's heart, but will maintain its own style and flair. Johnson has worked on some big projects, including the crime-thriller Knives Out which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi, but Poker Face will mark the filmmaker's first television series. Not only is he directing, but Johnson is also writer and executive producer along with Lyonne, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue. His upcoming film Knives Out 2 is in post-production and a third installment has been announced. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce Poker Face.

Image via Amazon

It seems the show will follow different character storylines, with Lyonne as the detective that threads through each episode solving new murders. With hardly any information disclosed on who will play what part, the high-powered cast continues to grow. Joining Lyonne and Sevigny are previously announced cast members Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception), Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black), Award-winner Adrien Brody (The Pianist), Benjamin Bratt (Doctor Strange) and David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy).

Poker Face is expected to arrive later this year.