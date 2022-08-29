The cast for director Rian Johnson's upcoming series grows even larger as five new members have joined Poker Face, an original mystery for Peacock. Deadline reports that the new additions include Clea DuVall, who joins the series in an undisclosed role alongside Angel Desai (Law & Order), and Shane Paul McGhie (American Skin). Leslie Silva, who starred in this year's Women of the Movement, also joins the series with Jasmine Aiyana Garvin. Additional details about the roles the set of actors will play have not been revealed yet.

The five new additions to the growing cast join previously announced cast members such as Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black) as the lead, Adrian Brody (The Pianist), Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who previously collaborated with Johnson in Looper, Jameela Jamil, who currently stars in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Tim Meadows (Mean Girls). Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy), Benjamin Bratt (Law & Order), Chloë Sevigny (We Are Who We Are), Simon Helberg (The Big Bang Theory), and Dascha Polanco (In the Heights) among many others are also set to star in Poker Face.

Other actors set to appear in the upcoming mystery series include Nick Nolte (Warrior), Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), and Charles Melton (Riverdale), who were announced two weeks ago. Plot details for the series remain a mystery, but more details are likely to emerge as it approaches its eventual release.

RELATED: Ron Perlman, Nick Nolte, Charles Melton & Tim Blake Nelson Join Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face'

Johnson, who previously directed notable films such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, will serve as both writer and director for the series, which he created. Ram Bergman, Nena Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph, and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will also serve as executive producers to the series alongside Johnson and Lyonne.

Alongside the release of Poker Face on Peacock, Johnson also directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which is set to debut on Netflix later this year on December 23. The film will serve as a sequel to the whodunit mystery film Knives Out, which starred Daniel Craig and released in 2019 to stellar reviews.

With production of the series still underway, no release date for Poker Face has been set yet.