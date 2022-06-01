Poker Face continues to be the series that keeps on giving, as it was just announced that Danielle Macdonald is heading to the Peacock series. Hailing from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and led by Natasha Lyonne, the series also includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, Stephanie Hsu, and David Castañeda. Details about plot and characters are still under wraps, but according to Variety, the episodes will be in a procedural format and will have Lyonne's character solving different murders throughout the season.

You may know Macdonald from her break out role in the film Patti Cake$ or her follow-up roles in films like Lady Bird, Bird Box, Dumplin’, and French Exit. Macdonald has been hilarious in her past work, so teaming up with the likes of Lyonne and actors like Hsu, she's going to shine, but it is still going to be interesting to see how the show plays out as a whole. But given Johnson's past doing murder mysteries, especially with the success of his who-dun-it Knives Out, it's going to be fun to see what he brings to a television series with Lyonne at the helm.

Poker Face has a 10-episode order from Peacock and was created by Johnson, who also series as executive producer through T-Street Productions. Lyonne is also an executive producer under the Animal Pictures banner, with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures co-executive producing. MRC television is producing and Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman are also executive producers as well as co-showrunners. Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street also executive produce.

Johnson has a way to bringing story to life, especially in regards to mysteries, and it is going to be fascinating to see how he tackles that in a television format. He's worked in television before with things like Breaking Bad, but this is the first series that he's fully behind and getting to see him have that kind of control is fascinating. And Macdonald is a great addition to the world that he's already building.

With other castmates like Hsu, Lyonne, and more, the Peacock series Poker Face isn't want for talent and we can't wait to see what the cast brings to the series and what more we learn about it as they continue to get Poker Face going. But honestly, anything Johnson wants to bring to us we're here for and especially if he wants to bring us more murderous hits.

