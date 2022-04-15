This past week has been full of casting news for the new Peacock series Poker Face, which will be a collaboration between Russian Doll creator and star Natasha Lyonne and Knives Out writer and director Rian Johnson. Just in the past few days both Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Stephanie Hsu have joined the series. Now, Variety is reporting that The Umbrella Academy star David Castañeda has also joined the cast.

The major details of the plot of Poker Face have been kept secret, as has the nature of Castañeda’s role in the series. We do know that Lyonne will be playing the main character. The series is said to be a “procedural format” with “Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode”. When the series was first announced Johnson described it as “fun, character-driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness." Johnson has earned a lot of goodwill from audiences in the murder-mystery genre as his film Knives Out not only snagged him a Best Original Screenplay Academy Award nomination, but its two sequels are also some of the most anticipated upcoming films on Netflix’s slate.

Castañeda is likely best known to audiences for his role as Diego Hargreeves in the fan-favorite Netflix series The Umbrella Academy and can next be seen in Season 3 of the series later this summer. He has also had recurring roles in a number of other series like Jane the Virgin, Switched at Birth, and Southland. Castañeda is also set to star in the second season of Most Dangerous Game. His film credits include Sicario: Day of the Soldado, The Tax Collector, End of Watch, and The Guilty. He will also appear in the upcoming comedy Roofers, which he is not only starring in but also is directing the film based on a script he co-wrote.

Poker Face will be getting a ten-episode first season that will be streaming exclusively on Peacock. In addition to writing the series and being its creator, Johnson is set to direct the series and serve as an executive producer on the project through his T-Street Productions company. Also, from T-Street Production, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue will be serving alongside Johnson as executive producers. Lyonne is also set to be an executive producer with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens serving as co-executive producers all through the Animal Pictures production banner. Poker Face will see Nora and Lilla Zuckerman serving together as co-showrunners, as well as executive producers.

Currently, the series has no announced release date. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this upcoming series.

