Shifting gears from the life of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has just landed his next project in Peacock’s Poker Face. Variety reports that Gordon-Levitt is the latest big reveal in the series that hails from Rian Johnson, following the previously announced Natasha Lyonne. While not much is known surrounding the series, which was given the green light by NBCUniversal’s streaming service back in March 2021, it is being billed as a mystery drama that centers around Lyonne’s character unraveling a different murder each episode. Along with the mystery behind the plot, we also have yet to find out exactly who Gordon-Levitt will be joining the cast as, and if his role is to be as a series regular or recurring.

For Gordon-Levitt and Johnson, the show will be the third time the pair have teamed up on a project, the first being almost two decades ago in 2005 for Brick. The dark neo-noir film saw Gordon-Levitt in the leading role of the mystery crime feature. Currently, fans can see the longtime Hollywood actor in Showtime’s Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber. The first season of the anthology series follows the rise and fall of Uber’s CEO, Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt) and also stars Kerry Bishé, Kyle Chandler, and Uma Thurman.

And if what we know about Gordon-Levitt’s newest project is any indication, we’re thinking that his background in mysteries, action flicks, and thrillers will come in handy. With numerous credits under his belt, including time-hopping in Looper, revealing secrets and running from the government in Snowden, and taking on Bane and his cronies in The Dark Knight Rises, Gordon-Levitt has proved to be more than his breakout role in 3rd Rock From the Sun - although we loved that show too!

He’s also transferred his skills to the realm of writing and directing, which he did as well as starred in both the film Don Jon and the Apple dramedy Mr. Corman. Soon, he’ll be taking on the world of Disney with a starring role in their live-action take on the classic favorite, Pinocchio. Starring alongside Gordon-Levitt, who will be voicing Jiminy Cricket in the Robert Zemeckis directed film, will be Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Keegan-Michael Key, and Lorraine Bracco. The film is slated for a release to Disney+ in September later this year.

With so much star power circling the waters for Peacock’s upcoming crime based mystery series, Poker Face, we can’t wait to hear who will be the next in line to add their name to the call sheet.

