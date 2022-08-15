The murder-mystery series already has Natasha Lyonne, Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jameela Jamil, and David Castañeda in its ranks.

Peacock's upcoming murder-mystery series, Poker Face, has announced multiple cast additions so far, with S. Epatha Merkerson and Judith Light being among the latest actors to join the never-ending casting announcements. But seemingly without any plans to halt adding artists to the cast list, Variety reported that Nick Nolte, Tim Blake Nelson, Ron Perlman, and Charles Melton have all joined the cast of Rian Johnson's upcoming Peacock show, adding to the long list of talented actors and actresses, including Adrien Brody, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jameela Jamil, Tim Meadows, and Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne as the series lead.

While their Poker Face characters are still under wraps, the upcoming Peacock show teases Lyonne delving into different murders for each episode. Poker Face is set to be anthology series and will most likely focus on different investigations in each episode with a procedural format of introducing, investigating, and solving murders, which is very much in Johnson's wheelhouse.

The Knives Out director will helm the upcoming series, which also marks his first television writing experience since his collaboration with Gordon-Levitt on HitRecord on TV in 2014. It was previously announced that the series obtained a 10-episode order from Peacock last year. The growing cast, also includes Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Lil Rel Howery, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt, David Castañeda, Ellen Barkin, Audrey Corsa, Danielle MacDonald, Lil Rel Howery, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, and Simon Helberg.

Related: 'Poker Face': S. Epatha Merkerson and Judith Light Join Rian Johnson's Peacock Series

Boasting an ever-expanding list of massive stars, the cast additions have impressive television portfolios under their belt. Perlman has acted in various TV shows such as Reprisal, The Capture, and Final Space, while Nelson has appeared in different television series, including Watchmen and Klondike. Nolte starred in Paradise Lost, Graves, and Luck. On the other hand, Melton is known for his portrayal of Reggie Mantle on Riverdale. And

Johnson, who apart from creating and writing the upcoming series, will also executive produce under T-Street Productions alongside Ram Bergman, Nena Rodriguez, and Lyonne. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce the Peacock's TV series.

Perlman is represented by Link Entertainment and Gersh, while Nolte is represented by CAA; Melton is represented by CAA and 111 Media, and Nelson is represented by UTA, Gateway Management Company, and Bloom Hergott Diemer.

There is no release date yet set for the upcoming series, but at this point, people are expecting more cast additions, and we are more than here for it.

Check out Collider's interview with Johnson below: