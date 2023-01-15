We're just a couple of weeks away from the premiere of one of the most anticipated series of 2023 — acclaimed director Rian Johnson's new murder mystery series, Poker Face, is set for a January 26 debut on Peacock. As the TCA's are well underway in California this week, Peacock took the opportunity today to drop an impressive new trailer for the upcoming series spotlighting the absolutely insane guest star lineup featured in the series.

All throughout 2022, guest star announcements for Poker Face kept rolling in with increasingly incredible names attached, and now we finally get just a glimpse of all of them in action. The trailer opens with an introduction to Natasha Lyonne's character, Charlie Cale, who is described as a "human lie detector." Charlie is the only character set to appear in every episode, as the series follows her on the run after she uncovers a truth that some powerful people wanted to keep hidden. On her journey, she'll run into a colorful cast of characters as fate puts her in the right place at the right time to serve justice outside the confines of the law.

Johnson has helmed several massive projects during his career including Star Wars: The Last Jedi and several episodes of Breaking Bad. However, in recent years his name has become almost synonymous with the murder mystery genre thanks to his work both on the page and behind the camera of Knives Out and Glass Onion. Both films feature the renowned detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), solving complicated, high-profile murders. Both films boast an astounding cast list including Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana De Armas, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monaé, Kathryn Hahn, Chris Evans, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Toni Collette, Don Johnson, and several others. All this to say that it should come as no surprise that Johnson has assembled an incredible lineup of guest stars for Poker Face which looks to take a similar concept of his Knives Out universe and deliver it with a twist.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: Rian Johnson Reveals the Perks of Having a Rotating Cast on 'Poker Face'

The new trailer introduces several big names in quick succession including, Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Tim Blake Nelson, Chloë Sevigny, Lil Rel Howery, and Clea Duvall. Then we get a shot of Dascha Polanco who starred opposite Lyonne in Netflix's Orange is the New Black across its seven seasons. The new footage also features The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, Ellen Barkin, and Mean Girls' Tim Meadows. Fresh off of a breathtaking performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu appears in the new teaser along with, Joseph Gordon-Levitt who starred in Johnson's time travel movie Looper, and Judith Light, Reed Birney, and Hong Chau who recently shared the screen in Mark Mylod's The Menu.

Other heavy hitters featured include Sons of Anarchy's Ron Perlman, Riverdale heartthrob Charles Melton, Emmy winner Cherry Jones, Wednesday's Luis Guzmán, The Big Bang Theory's Simon Helberg, The Umbrella Academy's David Casteñeda, and Oscar nominee Nick Nolte. The names don't stop there, Chicago Med's S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Danielle Macdonald, Colton Ryan, Audrey Corsa, Megan Suri, Leslie Silva, Nicholas Cirillo, Brandon Michael Hall, Niall Cunningham, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Angel Desai, Chelsey Frei, and Rowan Blanchard.

The first four episodes of Poker Face are set to hit Peacock on January 26 with the remaining 6 episodes set to follow every Thursday. You can watch the new trailer down below.