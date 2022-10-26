After months of exciting casting announcements, Peacock has unveiled the first trailer for Rian Johnson's star-studded mystery series Poker Face, and it looks like an absolute blast for mystery lovers and fans of his Knives Out trilogy. The 10-episode series sees Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) faced with a new mystery each week, which pushes her to use her extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. Poker Face's impressive cast list comes into play as Charlie and her Plymouth Barracuda set off across the country, and each stop on the map presents her with the opportunity to solve strange crimes along the way.

Set to The Animal's "House of the Rising Sun," the trailer quickly introduces audiences to Charlie Cale (Lyonne) and her off-beat life and knack for seeing through lies. The impressive ensemble cast is showcased through a series of quick cuts and short scenes, providing a glimpse into the potential pace of the series. With Johnson's frequent collaborator Bob Ducsay returning to edit some of the episodes, Poker Face will likely have the same crisp, quick-paced vibe that has made Knives Out and, more recently, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, instant hits with audiences.

Along with the trailer, Poker Face's puzzlemaster and creator shared a note about the mystery-filled journey that Charlie is about to embark on. Johnson said:

Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure—the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win—ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face.

In addition to its star Lyonne, Poker Face's guest star line up includes Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.

Poker Face premieres on Peacock on January 26, 2023 with a four-episode launch. Watch the trailer below: