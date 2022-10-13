Screen Media has released a new trailer as well as a new poster for the upcoming thriller Poker Face starring the film's writer-director and Academy Award Winner Russell Crowe.

Poker Face follows a group of friends taking part in their yearly game of poker, though on this night, the stakes have been raised to life and death. The host of the game is tech billionaire and constant gambler Jake Foley, played by Crowe. The pot for the game is one that the friends can't refuse; $25 million. The catch, however, is that Jake, having felt wronged by each one of them in the past, has poisoned them with the only way they can stay "in the game" being to reveal the secrets that they have been keeping from Jake. A new wrinkle is introduced when a group of thieves break into the mansion, believing it to be empty. As the friends retreat into a safe room, they must band together if they plan on getting out alive.

The new 1-minute and 58-second trailer starts with Jake putting his plan into motion and showcases all the effort he put in to get the secrets from the people he considered his friends. From picking out the poison to tracking their position, Jake is shown to be someone who is going "all in" on this game. As the details of the game and the poisoning are revealed, we watch the group of "friends" retreat into their safe room, at which point we see Jake's daughters return home. As the trailer teases the confrontation between the players and the thieves, we hear a voiceover from Jake that says, "Life is just a game, right? Maximize your wins, minimize your losses, and stay in the game as long as you can."

In addition to starring in the film, Crowe also serves as the director of Poker Face as well as the film's co-writer, having penned the screenplay alongside Stephen M. Coates. Joining Crowe on the cast are Liam Hemsworth, Rza, Brooke Satchwell​​​​​​, Aden Young, Steve Bastoni, Daniel MacPherson, Paul Tassone, Elsa Pataky, and Jack Thompson.

Poker Face will have its world premiere at the 2022 Rome Film Festival on October 16th before making its way to theaters on November 16th and On Demand the following week on November 22nd. Check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming film as well as the official synopsis down below.