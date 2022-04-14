The latest cast member to join Rian Johnson's series for Peacock, Poker Face has been revealed as the star of Everything, Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu has joined the project.

Hsu joins previously announced cast members Natasha Lyonne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The series details have been kept under wraps, though what little is known is that it is being described as a mystery drama that will focus on Lyonne's character solving different murder mysteries each episode. Similar to Levitt's role, details about the character that Hsu will be playing are also unknown. Hsu is coming off of her starring role in the critically acclaimed Everything, Everywhere All at Once. She also recently appeared in the 2021 Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Other TV credits include a recurring role in the Hulu series The Path and a recurring role as Mei in the third season of the popular Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which premiered its fourth season earlier this year. Her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel saw her be a part of the cast that won the SAG Award for "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series" in 2020.

Johnson will serve as creator as well as a writer on Poker Face. While he has sat in the directing chair for multiple episodes for television series such as Breaking Bad and Terriers, Poker Face will mark the first time Johnson in the writing position for a television project. The Knives Out writer and director will also be serving as director of several episodes of the upcoming series and as an executive producer via T-Street Productions. Outside of this project, Johnson recently wrapped on Knives Out 2, with a third entry in the franchise already announced.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ Finds Showrunners

Peacock gave Poker Face a 10-episode straight-to-series order back in March 2021. Along with starring in the series, Lyonne also serves as an executive producer on the project for Animal Pictures alongside Johnson. Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures are co-executive producers. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Prodigal Son) serve as co-showrunners on the series as well as executive producers. Johnson's longtime creative partner Ram Bergman will also executive produce for T-Street Productions alongside Nena Rodrigue. MRC Television, which is a minority investor in T-Street, with a first-look deal across both film and television, will produce the upcoming mystery series.

Poker Face currently has no release date or release window currently announced, though it will be premiering on Peacock.

Maisie Williams Reveals Her Thoughts on Returning to the 'Game of Thrones' Universe

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (333 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei