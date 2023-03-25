To be a Pokémon master you have to catch them all and Funko knows this as well as anyone. Funko has expanded its ever-growing selection by three new pop figures that any Pokémon fan will be clamoring to get. The new additions of Scorbunny, Arcanine, and Glaceon are available for pre-order now and will be officially released on June 4.

Scorbunny is the latest starter Pokémon to get a Funko Pop Figure. Scorbunny is the fire-type starter Pokémon from the Pokémon: Sword and Pokémon: Shield games. The adorable fire-bunny pokémon is joining the ranks of past starter pop figures like Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Piplup. Meanwhile, Arcanine comes from the original generation of Pokémon games. This Pokémon was many players’ first favorite pokémon and makes for a perfect addition to any Funko collection.

Glaceon is the latest Eevee evolution to get a pop figure. This ice-type member of the Eevee family follows the release of other Eevee evolutions Jolteon, Flareon, and Leafeon. While not all the Eevee evolutions have been released as Funko pops, this Glaceon is essential to one day have the complete set. Additionally, this Glaceon release is special because a “jumbo-sized” version of the figure will be available exclusively at Target.

Image via Funko

What Else Is Out There For Pokémon Fans?

Even beyond these Funko pops, it is an exciting time to be a Pokémon fan. Whether you are more of a fan of the video game series or the anime there is something out there right now. Pokémon: Scarlet and Pokémon: Violet were released last year to high praise from fans. Fans of the anime also celebrated recently as Ash Ketchum finally became a Pokémon master and ended his time as the series long-time protagonist. Additionally, a brand-new Pokémon series is just around the corner!

The Pokémon franchise and Funko are really a match made in heaven. Both brands have devoted fanbases that love to collect everything they can. So, the two teaming up to release adorable Funko Pop Figures of everyone’s favorite Pokémon is truly perfect. Now, it may be a while before a figure gets released for every one of the 1,015 Pokémon in the Pokédex but when they do the fans will be there and ready to “catch ‘em all!”

The Funko Pop figures of Scorbunny, Arcanine, and Glaceon are available for pre-order here and will be officially released on June 4. More Pokémon figures from Funko can also be found here. Check out the trailer for the new Pokémon series below: