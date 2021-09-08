Netflix announced it’s bringing Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle to the Occident this October, and there’s a brand new trailer for trainers all around the world to build up their hype. The 23rd feature film of the Pokémon franchise was released in theaters in Japan last December, but so far, the movie didn’t have an international release date.

Secrets of the Jungle will take Ash and his crew to the Forest of Okoya, where the infant child Koko was raised by the mythical monkey Pokémon Zarude. While the trip allows Ash to discover the fantastic Pokémon who live amidst the trees, there’s also danger on the way, as an unscrupulous scientist tries to explore a healing fountain in the middle of the forest. To save the home of Zarude and Koko, Ash and Pikachu will join forces with the wild Pokémon of Okoya and take down a giant tree-cutting robot. We couldn’t ask for more, could we?

In celebration of the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle international released, the Pokémon Company will also distribute special versions of Zarude and Celebi to players of Pokémon Shield and Sword. Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi will be distributed in the U.S. for players with a Pokemon Trainers Club account. The Shiny Celebi has a pink color pattern, in opposition to the green color pattern of the original Pokémon. As for Dada Zarude, the mythical Pokémon will feature a special cloth he uses as a cape to resemble the movie’s version of the creature. To receive codes for both Shiny Celebi and Dada Zarude, players will only need to opt into the Trainers Club Newsletter before September 25.

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will debut on Netflix in October. Check the new trailer below.

