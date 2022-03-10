Another addition has been made to the Earth Month collection at Disney+. The streamer has revealed the trailer for Polar Bear, a Disneynature documentary that follows a mother polar bear that teaches her cubs to survive the harsh environment that Arctic animals have to endure in order to survive. The documentary premieres on Earth Day, April 22, and is narrated by two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener.

The trailer for Polar Bear is exactly what you’d expect from a mammal documentary: undeniably cute and with breathtaking footage of those furry white animals that make us go aww, and at the same time worry about the future of the species. You can expect to see bear fights, cubs playing together and learning to swim, predators on the lookout, ice melting, and, of course, witness the extreme conditions of the Arctic.

Along with the trailer, Disney also revealed they are extending their support for Polar Bears International (PBI), an organization that seeks to protect polar bear mothers and cubs, as well as develop new technology in order to preserve polar bear dens so that cubs can have a shot at life in this challenging environment.

Image via Disneynature

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis to Co-Write Eco-Horror Graphic Novel 'Mother Nature'

When talking about Polar Bear, PBI Executive Director Krista Wright praised Disneynature’s content and celebrated being able to work with the team that put the documentary together:

“Disneynature’s engaging and beautiful films are known for their ability to tug at the heart and inspire people to care. We’re thrilled to be working with such a creative team as they tell the story of a polar bear mom as she navigates a changing Arctic. We’re also extremely grateful to Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund for their generous support of our work to protect moms and cubs as well as our other polar bear conservation efforts.”

Aside from Polar Bear, Earth Month on Disney+ will feature a roster of nature documentaries including new specials such as Explorer: The Last Tepui and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, and other known titles like One Strange Rock, and National Geographic’s Earth Moods.

Polar Bear premieres exclusively on Disney+ on April 22. Check out the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Every day is an adventure for this mother polar bear and her cubs. Narrated by two-time Academy Award® nominee Catherine Keener (“Capote,” “Being John Malkovich”), Disneynature’s “Polar Bear” tells the story of a new mother whose memories of her own youth prepare her to navigate motherhood in the increasingly challenging world that polar bears face today. Helmed by Alastair Fothergill and Jeff Wilson, the directing team behind Disneynature’s “Penguins,” and produced by Fothergill, Wilson, Jason Roberts, Keith Scholey and Roy Conli.

‘Death on the Nile’ Gets Streaming Debut on HBO Max and Hulu Stream 'Death on the Nile' on HBO Max and Hulu later this month.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Erick Massoto (428 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto