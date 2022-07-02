Ahead of its world premiere during the Fantasia International Film Festival, KC Carthew's chilling post-apocalyptic film Polaris received a new teaser courtesy of Variety that showcases the vast and honestly horrifying arctic wilds that play host to various savages and dangerous wild animals. Described as "Mad Max in the arctic," the film is a violent trudge through the ice and snow that centers on a woman, her adoptive polar bear mother, and their journey using the guiding star Polaris. It holds the coveted leadoff spot for Fantasia this year and premieres worldwide on July 14.

At first, the film starts off quite wholesome with Sumi (Viva Lee) enjoying a roll around in the snow with her beloved polar bear mama before hopping on her back and taking a ride while Polaris shines in the sky above. It's a truly stunning and heartwarming sight that, for a moment, makes viewers forget that this film received comparisons to Mad Max of all things. From there though, it descends into the violence and action that one would expect from such a film. As Sumi and the bear roam through the arctic, they discover a group working to collect firewood, though it quickly becomes clear they aren't simply trying to survive. They chase Sumi through the snow before a savage adorned with a horned helmet knocks her out with an ax blow to the head.

Once Sumi is captured, she gets to show off all she learned from her adoptive mother. She rips the throat out of one of her captors and makes a break for it, sparking a chase sequence that definitely starts to evoke the George Miller series. Instead of utilizing heavily armored vehicles rigged with various scraps lying around though, these wastelanders go for snowmobiles, sleds, and more adorned with animal heads and horns. Tension runs incredibly high as Sumi doesn't just have to outrun the savages, but their hunting dogs as well.

Alongside Lee, Polaris also stars Khamisa Wilsher and Muriel Dutil. According to Variety, the bear which Lee rides is named Agee and is the only professional acting polar bear in the film industry today. The cast is made entirely of female actors, including Agee, a decision Carthew made to properly convey the themes of eco-feminism she was trying to capture in the film.

Carthew also spoke about her inspirations for Polaris, telling Variety:

Polaris’ is inspired by my love of stories about relations between humans and Nature, while also reimagining aspects of Greek mythology. Filmed in the subarctic, the story is set in a futuristic frozen world born of the brutal disregard of generations prior – where any nation could be buried under the snow.

Shot in the Canadian wilds, Polaris is a Yukon-Quebec-Ontario co-production with Max Fraser and Carthew of Little Dipper Films Inc., Yukon, Paul Cadieux of Megafun Productions in Quebec, and Alyson Richards of Ontario-based Alyson Richards Productions all producing the film. The production also received support from the Northwest Territories.

Polaris kicks off the 2022 Fantasia International Film Festival which runs from July 14 to August 3. Check out the trailer below: