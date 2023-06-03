It’s been several weeks since Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story hit our screens, and many of us are already craving our next fix of period romance. But with Bridgerton Season 3 seemingly still a long way off, what could possibly come close to replacing it? Fans of the franchise might want to consider binge-watching the British historical drama Poldark, which aired between 2015 and 2019 on BBC One in the UK and PBS in the US. The show, based on the series of novels by Winston Graham, stars Aidan Turner as Ross Poldark, an army captain who returns home from the American War of Independence and soon falls in love with his new scullery maid, Demelza Carne (Eleanor Tomlinson). The two marry, and the rest of the series follows the highs and lows of their relationship alongside other events within the Cornish community in which they live.

The show certainly has its differences to Queen Charlotte — most noticeably, it lacks the racial diversity that the Bridgerton universe has been celebrated for, only deciding to introduce a Black character in its fifth and final season. It strikes a slightly more serious tone overall and depicts the lives of people across a range of social classes whereas Bridgerton focuses on the aristocracy. Poldark spans the years of 1781 to 1801, between the time when Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) marries King George (Corey Mylchreest) in 1761 and when Bridgerton is set in the 1810s, and most of the action takes place in Cornwall, so viewers can expect differences in styling and setting. And, sadly, there are no classical covers of your favorite pop songs or Julie Andrews as the iconic Lady Whistledown. But make no mistake — there’s a lot going on in Poldark that Queen Charlotte and Bridgerton fans are bound to love.

RELATED: Between ‘Queen Charlotte’ and ‘The Great,’ How Accurate Do Historical Dramas Need to Be?

Just Like 'Bridgerton,' Love and Romance Are at the Heart of 'Poldark'

Image via Masterpiece

While each season of Bridgerton — including the spin-off miniseries Queen Charlotte — focuses on a different romance, Poldark primarily centers on the love story of Ross and Demelza. The gorgeous pair have electric chemistry, with steamy scenes from the very start that could give Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) a run for their money. Thanks to stellar writing and performances, their tumultuous partnership never gets boring as we constantly get to see them navigate new challenges — and we’re incapable of tiring of Ross' angsty brooding. Poldark is also unafraid to introduce new romances to the show, like Dr. Dwight Enys (Luke Norris) and Caroline (Gabriella Wilde) in Season 2, and Drake (Harry Richardson) and Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) in Season 3; while they may not be leads, these couples receive substantial development and screen time that makes them easy to root for.

Like Bridgerton, Poldark, at its essence, is about a fairly small community of characters and the relationships between them, be they romantic, familial, platonic, or even antagonistic. Other key figures in Poldark are Ross’ cousins Verity (Ruby Bentall) and Francis (Kyle Soller), the latter of whom is engaged to Ross’ childhood sweetheart Elizabeth (Heida Reed). In Season 3, Demelza’s brothers Drake and Sam (Tom York) also become key cast members. Whether audiences are looking for something like the sibling dynamics of the Bridgerton family, or romances to rival that of Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Poldark has much to offer.

'Poldark' Is No Stranger to Soapy Storylines and Ridiculous Plot Twists

Image via PBS

A big reason why we love Bridgerton is that it’s far from a stuffy period drama that’s overly solemn in nature. It perfectly balances a mixture of storylines that are both poignant and petty. From the Featheringtons' latest schemes to the Gossip Girl-esque Lady Whistledown mystery, Bridgerton can hardly be accused of taking itself too seriously. Poldark has a similar amount of silly and shocking drama that could be straight out of a soap opera; it’s not quite Game of Thrones, but there are several plot twists and main character deaths to keep you hooked.

Poldark also has a deliciously diabolical villain in the form of George Warleggan (Jack Farthing), and we love to hate him as much as we enjoy the heroic antics of the protagonists. Lady Featherington (Polly Walker) is perhaps the closest thing to a clear-cut antagonist on Bridgerton, whereas, on Poldark, there's no denying that George is the ultimate baddie. He goes on quite a journey over the course of the show and has almost everything you could want in a villain, from campy, fun evilness to moments of humanity and redemption.

Luscious Costumes and Cinematography Make 'Poldark' a Visual Treat

Image via PBS

The most essential part of a period drama might just be its costumes, and Poldark does not disappoint in this department either. They may not be as dazzling as the ones found on Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte, but the show still has busty corsets and flowing dresses in spades — not to mention Demelza’s fiery red locks, which give us serious hair envy. And for those who love the high empire waistline dresses from Bridgerton, we get to see these appear in the later seasons of the show as it moves towards the Regency era.

But it wouldn’t be an article about Poldark without paying ode to the sweeping Cornish landscapes that populate many scenes. The rural setting provides the series with truly stunning visuals that not only look breathtaking but spectacularly heighten the emotion of the narrative; some of the series’ best moments are made even more memorable by the utilization of the natural beauty that surrounds the characters. Those that love Bridgerton’s picturesque countryside views will likely be just as drawn to the sands, seas, and skies of Poldark.

Overall, Poldark is a worthy watch for those looking to pass the days until Bridgerton Season 3 drops and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) take center stage. Fans that enjoyed Queen Charlotte for the time it spends tackling heavier issues, like mental illness, will likely especially enjoy Poldark, as it doesn’t shy away from dealing with some pretty hard-hitting topics. And no, you won’t find an epic strings arrangement of “Wildest Dreams” or “Halo,” but Poldark also has a rousing, epic score that complements its story perfectly. The show may be a few years old now, but you can watch assuredly knowing its quality is solid from start to finish, making it an ideal pick if you loved Queen Charlotte and are seeking something that will last you a little longer than six episodes.