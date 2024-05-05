For many decades, the police procedural has been one of the most flexible and prolific movie genres. They can be exhilarating action films with explosive chases and adrenaline-fueled combat, nail-biting thrillers of detectives hunting mysterious killers, or even spoofs that simultaneously pay homage to and make fun of the genre's main tropes. What they never fail to be is an awful lot of fun.

From terrifying true-crime tales like the South Korean masterpiece Memories of Murder to timeless Hollywood classics like Fargo, cinematic police procedurals explore the day-to-day activities of cops, detectives, and agents of the law. They have stories that are both easy and exciting to follow, often surrounded by auras of mystery and adventure that keep audiences' eyes glued to the screen. These are the best police procedurals to hit the big screen, proving the genre works wonders when adapted to any medium.

10 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

Directed by Edgar Wright

Image via Universal Pictures

Known for his high-energy style and subversive sense of humor, Edgar Wright is a director who's always guaranteed to deliver something fresh and exciting. His acclaimed Cornetto trilogy, one of the best of all time, put him under the international spotlight, and the second installment, Hot Fuzz, is a delightful, action-packed spoof of the police procedural genre. It tells the story of an overachieving London police sergeant who's transferred to a mysterious village where a chain of gruesome murders puts his skills to the test.

Hot Fuzz is one of the funniest films of Wright's career, with a bunch of brilliant gags that add up to a hilarious whole. It's also full of gripping mystery and rousing action anchored by Wright's unique eye for editing and cinematography, as well as an outstanding pair of amusing lead performances by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. It's not often that a genre parody also works perfectly as an exceptional example of the same genre it's making fun of.

9 'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Directed by Curtis Hanson

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on the novel by James Ellroy, L.A. Confidential is set in 1950s Los Angeles, where corruption is rampant and ever-growing. In it, three policemen investigate a series of murders employing a unique brand of justice. Though definitely enrapturing for general audiences, L.A. Confidential is also a surprisingly layered and complex detective tale for fans of the genre.

The screenplay is one of the best of the '90s, with an airtight structure and pacing accompanied by a tense story. L.A. Confidential flawlessly captures the tone and feel of crime thrillers of the '50s while adding a healthy dose of modern spice. Thanks to a phenomenal cast and underrated direction by the late Curtis Hanson, it's a hard-boiled police procedural that proves why the genre is so beloved, making it one of the best mystery movies of all time.

8 'Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion' (1970)

Directed by Elio Petri

Close

The incredible yet criminally underrated Italian masterpiece Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion is a crime drama the way they don't make them anymore. It's about a chief of detectives in the homicide section who kills his mistress and leaves behind clues to prove his guilt. It's one of Letterboxd users' favorite movies, and it isn't hard to see why.

Delightfully Kafkaesque and psychologically nuanced, the movie sports one of Ennio Morricone's best scores and a groundbreaking performance by Gian Maria Volonté that must be seen to be believed. Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion is fully aware of the futility of its attempts to thematically reconcile the fallibility of human nature with the supposed fairness of the Law, striking a great balance between absurdity and seriousness. It's not just philosophical fluff, though. Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion is an enthralling thriller and a fantastic introduction to how Italy does the genre.

Watch on Amazon

7 'Memories of Murder' (2003)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho

Image via Neon

One of the best cat-and-mouse thrillers of all time, Bong Joon-ho's Memories of Murder is among the best Korean movies of the 21st century. Based on a terrifying real case, it's about two detectives in a small Korean province in the '80s, struggling to discover who has been abusing and killing women all over the province.

By the time the movie was made and released, the killer hadn't been identified yet. As such, Memories of Murder is full of nihilism, counterbalancing its clever usage of dark humor. While most police procedurals place its cop protagonists as superhuman entities capable of solving mysteries that no one else would dare to take on, Bong took a different approach here. The main characters in Memories of Murder are all-too-human, allowing the story to explore the darkness of human nature and offer intelligent social critiques.

Memories of Murder Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date May 2, 2003 Cast Kang-ho Song , Sang-kyung Kim , Roe-ha Kim , Jae-ho Song , Hie-bong Byeon , Seo-hie Ko Runtime 129 minutes Writers Bong Joon-ho , Kwang-rim Kim , Sung Bo Shim

6 'Serpico' (1973)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

Image via Paramount Pictures

Sidney Lumet was one of the most iconic and important filmmakers of Hollywood's Golden Age; even after the era was over, he kept making some incredible movies. One of his best works is Serpico, a unique biopic starring Al Pacino in a career-defining performance as Frank Serpico. Frank is an honest NYC cop whose blowing of the whistle on the city's poisonous corruption cause his peers to turn against him.

As well as offering one of Pacino's best performances and some of the strongest work of Lumet's career, Serpico is bolstered by an enthralling story that's unafraid to explore the imperfections of law enforcement. It's a film that doesn't give its protagonist a break. Serpico constantly challenges Frank's idealism and sense of integrity in ways that inevitably keep audiences entertained throughout the runtime.

Serpico (1973) Release Date December 5, 1973 Cast Al Pacino , John Randolph , Biff McGuire , Cornelia Sharpe , Tony Roberts , Allan Rich Runtime 130 minutes Writers Waldo Salt , Norman Wexler

Rent on Amazon

5 'Fargo' (1996)

Directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Image via Gramercy Pictures

With a distinct blend of dark humor and complex themes, the brothers Joel Coen and Ethan Coen have made some of the best comedies of all time. Their best is probably Fargo, about an inept Minnesota car salesman whose criminal plans fall apart due to the idiocy of his henchmen and the persistent police work of the relentless, spunky, and very pregnant Marge Gunderson.

Fargo sees the police procedural genre as its wackiest, funniest, grimmest, and most entertaining. Thanks to a star-studded cast and a brilliant script by the Coens, the film's commentary on the unpredictability of life and human behavior works like a charm. Fargo's story may seem simple on the surface, but it hides some of the most complex thematic and character work of both directors' filmography.

4 'The French Connection' (1971)

Directed by William Friedkin

Image via 20th Century Studios

Winner of five Oscars, including Best Picture, The French Connection is a masterful action crime drama by the late William Friedkin. It's about a pair of NYPD Narcotics Bureau detectives who stumble onto a heroin smuggling network in France. From there, they take on the complicated task of bringing its leaders down.

One of Gene Hackman's best movies, it's a film as entertaining as it is brilliantly crafted. Fast-paced and boldly produced (including a law-breaking car chase scene that turned out great), The French Connection made an impact on the police procedural movie genre that's hard to overstate. Its gritty tone and fascinating hero, played by Gene Hackman in what might be his best performance, make the film a celebration of everything that makes the genre electrifying.

3 'Heat' (1995)

Directed by Michael Mann

Image via Warner Bros.

Who says that action thrillers can't be epic slow-burners? Michael Mann proved that they certainly could be when his 1995 magnum opus, Heat, cemented itself as one of the best action movies ever made. It's about a workaholic NYPD cop hunting a gang of high-end professional thieves who accidentally left a verbal clue at their latest heist.

Al Pacino is engrossing as the flawed, angry Vincent Hanna, a policeman who will stop at nothing to catch his enemy. Robert De Niro is equally fascinating as the slick Neil McCauley, whose work ethic makes him empathize with Hanna. The dynamic shared by these two is the beating heart of Heat, a film that constantly blurs the line between those on the side of the Law and those on the other. Exciting suspense, masterfully filmed action, and memorable character moments fill this tremendous procedural.

2 'M' (1931)

Directed by Fritz Lang