The lines between good and bad are blurred in director Kyu-maan Lee’s upcoming crime drama film The Policeman’s Lineage, starring Parasite’s Choi Woo-sik and The Handmaiden’s Cho Jin-woong.

Based on the Japanese novel Keikan no Chi by Joh Sasaki, the story follows Cho as Park Gang-Yoon, the chief of an investigation team tasked with dealing with serious criminal activity. His priority is making arrests and for that, Gang-Yoon goes to extreme lengths to preserve his team’s unrivaled arrest record. Choi is Choi Min-Jae, a rookie officer who joins Gang-Yoon’s team. Unlike his senior officer, Min-Jae is a man of principles and morals, and he has a mission: to recover a secret document about his deceased father, which will make him strive to gather information on Gang-Yoon’s questionable dealings on the job. However, together the two must cooperate to take on a massive case that turns the police task force upside down.

The trailer begins by showing Min-Jae receiving his mission to investigate Gang-Yoon. The atmosphere is tense and ominous throughout. It both showcases snippets of the mission the two policemen must tackle together as well as makes clear that the two have different ways of thinking and operating, which creates a point of contention. “Going after perps can’t be illegal. No matter the situation and method.” Gang-Yoon tells Min-Jae.

Alongside Choi and Cho, The Policeman’s Lineage also stars Parasite’s Park Myeong-hoon, Dr. Brain’s Hee-soon Park, and Whisper’s Kwon Yul. Directed by Lee, the film is produced by Han-seung (The Tower), with Hyun-joo Jung (The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil). In addition, the production team includes Chae Kyoung-sun (Squid Game) as production designer, Nam Na-young (Squid Game) as editor, Kyeong-mi Kim (Okja) as costume designer, Young-gyu Jang as composer (Train to Busan), and Hyo-kyun Hwag and Tae-Yong Kwak (Parasite) as makeup artists. Filming took place in Ulsan in February 2020, with the last leg of the shooting happening in Nam-gu, Ulsan city courthouse. This past January, the movie was released in Korea, becoming a nationwide box office hit, with over $5 million made. From Echelon Studios, The Policeman’s Lineage is premiering on June 7 on digital, VOD and cable. The US media on which the film will be available to watch on Comcast, Charter-Spectrum, Directv, iTunes, Cox Cable, Dish Network, Sling TV, Google Play, Verizon Fios, Fandango / VUDU, InDemand, Vubiquity, Rogers, and Vimeo on Demand. Check out the trailer below: [EMBED_YT]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PUkpcxBZhuc[/EMBED_YT]

