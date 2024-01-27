Movie villains can often be some of the rudest, harshest, most despicable characters in their respective films. And why shouldn't they be? They're villains, after all. Sometimes it's only fitting that they behave like the evildoers that they are. But this isn't always the case.

Sometimes, movie villains are actually very respectful towards their adversaries. Even if they harbour a burning hatred for their enemies, they choose not to show it and always strive to maintain an aura of nicety. A lot of times, this makes the villain much more likable, as it's a more unique approach to antagonists, and it makes them seem more justified, even if they aren't.

11 Magneto

'X-Men' Series (2000-2020)

Magneto (Sir Ian McKellen) is an old friend of Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart). However, as the two age, they gradually become adversaries due to their different stances on how mutants should feel towards the rest of humanity. Over the course of the films, Magneto can be seen on both the good and the bad side. But whichever side he is on, he always remains cordial towards his enemies.

He also gives credit where credit is due. For example, in the third film, the military begins using plastic weapons so that Magneto can't manipulate them. He acknowledges that they are learning and playing it smart. On top of that, he seldom has angry outbursts, and if he ever talks down to someone, it's usually with passive-aggressive politeness.

10 Count Dracula

'Dracula' (1931)

In the original Dracula novel by Bram Stoker, the titular character is described as being very gentlemanly. He gives the protagonist permission to stay in his castle, and treats him with nothing but respect, even though he is secretly a vampire. In the first of several movies based on the book, Bela Lugosi's Dracula is quite similar.

As a count, i.e. nobility, he always makes sure his guests have adequate hospitality, even if he's planning on sucking their blood later. What's more, is that he doesn't even need to take this approach. He could very much go for the "prey upon weak travelers and trap them before feeding upon them" approach. But in the case of the film and the book, he likes to ensure his guests are at least well-cared for before he has a chance to strike.

9 Count Dooku

'Star Wars' Series (1977-)

Count Dooku couldn't have been played by anyone other than Sir Christopher Lee. His gentlemanly attitude and impeccable English accent are the perfect recipe for a polite movie villain. He even played Dracula several times in the 50s and 60s for this exact reason. As such, Dooku is very chivalrous. Or at least, as chivalrous as a Sith Lord can get. During lightsaber duels, he compliments Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), saying how Yoda (Frank Oz) always speaks highly of him. However, this may be a bit of a backhanded compliment, since Dooku states Obi-Wan's skill level didn't match up to what Dooku expected.

However, as a former Jedi, he does seem remorseful that he had to cut off Anakin's (Hayden Christensen) arm during a duel. He also prefers to keep things clean and proper. He politely asks Obi-Wan and Anakin to draw their lightsabers to fight him, and even asks Yoda to do the same, so as not to "make a mess of things." It's a far cry from some of the dirty tricks that Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and other Sith Lords have played.

8 Dr. René Belloq

'Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Belloq (Paul Freeman) is the main antagonist of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. He serves as sort of the anti-Indiana Jones. Whereas Indy (Harrison Ford) prefers to delve into dusty tombs by himself, Belloq prefers not to damage his fine clothes and let others do the dirty work for him. However, even when he shows up to take things from Indy, he is always civil about it.

Even when he takes Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) prisoner, he makes it clear that she can try and escape if she wants, but there's nothing but desert all around them, so she should probably eat something. He keeps her well-fed and hydrated and even sits with her to have a few too many drinks of champagne. While he is a deeply respectful individual, his desires and greed are ultimately what makes him evil. Sure, he works with the Nazis too, but it's made pretty clear that he (rightfully) thinks the Nazis are idiots and is only using them to get what he wants.

7 Jareth the Goblin King

'Labyrinth' (1986)

Jareth is an iconic character played by none other than David Bowie. He serves as the primary antagonist of Labyrinth and shows up to whisk Sarah's (Jennifer Connelly) baby brother to the Goblin Kingdom after she wishes him away. While Sarah's actions are utterly reprehensible, Jareth is nothing but honest with her, and not in a super rude way. Wishing away your younger sibling is pretty awful, but Jareth decides to give Sarah one last chance, which he certainly doesn't have to do.

While she navigates a treacherous labyrinth in order to get to her brother, Jareth and the baby are having the time of their lives in his castle, throwing dance parties and performing musical numbers. He seems to be pretty good at taking care of the baby. He's kind to him, and even relatively polite to Sarah in spite of her terrible mistake.

6 Xerxes I

'300' (2007)

300 paints the real-life ruler of Xerxes I as a tyrant, albeit one who, in his own words, is kind. Played by Rodrigo Santoro, Xerxes lends an ear to Ephialtes (Andrew Tiernan), who is rejected by the Spartans due to being deemed unfit for combat. Xerxes offers a sympathetic hand towards Ephialtes, promising money, women, and, when asked, a place in his army.

While he can be prone to outbursts of anger, he is a lot less abrasive and rough than his adversary, Leonidas I (Gerard Butler). Leonidas famously murders an innocent and unarmed messenger within the first 20 minutes of the film. It's not that Xerxes was right to invade Greece, but he was certainly more cordial than the Spartans.

5 Richmond Valentine

'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson) is the evil tech mogul from Kingsman: The Secret Service. He plans to end all human life on Earth, but this doesn't stop him from behaving in a nice way towards the Kingsman. He invites Galahad (Colin Firth) over for dinner (which is just McDonald's) and even compliments him on his choice of burger.

He also likes to keep things clean as much as possible, as he is squeamish about seeing blood and violence. He also throws a huge doomsday party for the elite, who are invited to his private retreat to live it up one last time before the world ends. And Valentine really knows how to keep a party going. He encourages his guest to not think about their imminent doom and just have a good time. While he is most certainly evil, his charisma is what initially leads Eggsy (Taron Egerton) to think he's a genius.

4 Long John Silver

'Treasure Planet' (2002)

Long John Silver (Brian Murray) is the primary antagonist that appears in most iterations of Treasure Island. As a pirate, he can be a bit aggressive in many cases. However, in the sci-fi reimagining of the novel, Treasure Planet, Silver is someone who most people would happily be friends with. He carries a deep fondness for Jim Hawkins (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and becomes a sort of father figure for him. He also has an adorable alien blob of jelly named Morph (Dane A. Davis) that follows him around. He also takes pretty good care of Morph and seems to love him a lot.

While yes, he does cause a mutiny on the ship and gets some people killed, he still cares about Jim. It's obvious that he wasn't just using Jim, but that he genuinely saw him as a friend. In the end, when Silver loses, he and Jim part on relatively good terms as Silver is exiled from the ship.

3 Lord Cutler Beckett

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Series (2003-2017)

Cutler Beckett (Tom Hollander) is the owner of a shipping company, and as such, wants to keep the pirates away from his merchants. While he can be a cold, calculating, and ruthless killer, he never fails to deliver his sentences without a polite smile and the signature manners of 18th-century high society. He also famously says that his attack on Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) is nothing personal, and only in the interest of business.

He also is one of the few people to not recoil in horror upon seeing the tentacles and fishy face of Davy Jones (Bill Nighy), which is more than can be said for a lot of people. Whether or not he actually feels grossed out by him is irrelevant--what matters is he chooses not to show it in the interest of maintaining standards.

2 Dr. Hannibal Lecter

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) is the perfect blend of despicably evil and strangely polite. While he is a notorious serial killer and cannibal, he also has no qualms about helping out the police in their investigation of a new serial killer. When Detective Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) first meets him, he seems fond of just having a regular conversation with her.

While yes, he is undeniably evil, once he escapes prison he even calls his friends at the police to check up on them and let them know he's doing fine. Apparently being a real gent with a strong sense of manners and being a cannibalistic murderer aren't mutually exclusive.

