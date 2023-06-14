After an impressive outing at the box office, the critically acclaimed action flick, Polite Society is gearing up for its streaming debut. The film which originally made its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival was thereafter acquired by Focus Features for a theatrical release across the US and UK. Polite Society was released in select theaters on 28 April, and now Peacock has announced that the independent action will be available to stream exclusively on its platform on June 18 availing fans with a chance to relive the fun from their favorite couch.

Written and directed by the visionary We Are Lady Parts creator Nida Manzoor, Polite Society encapsulates the same captivating essence that propelled her into the spotlight, earning her numerous accolades, including notable BAFTA nominations for the British sitcom. With its delightful charm, Polite Society delves into the profound themes of family, love, and the unwavering pursuit of one's beliefs. Through its entertaining narrative, the series offers a fun exploration of these fundamental aspects of life. It stars Priya Kansara and Ritu Arya as loving sisters Ria and Lena Khan who become embroiled in a sibling rivalry triggered by one's desire to save the other from impending danger.

Polite Society was certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a near-perfect approval rating of 91%. The movie received generally favorable reviews from critics with Collider's Chase Hutchinson awarding the film a commendable B+. Hutchinson, in his glowing review of the film, described it as "a triumphant action comedy with wonderful characters you only wish you could get to know even more."

Polite Society Further Boosts Peacock's Impressive Catalog

In the non-stop war among streaming giants, Peacock continues to fortify itself with new exciting offerings. Polite Society is now one of the latest addition to its catalog that already boats Universal Pictures’ modern monster tale, Renfield, comedy horror Cocaine Bear, the enchanting A Thousand and One from Focus Features, and the uplifting comedy, Champions. Polite Society is produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Olivier Kaempfer, and John Pocock.

Polite Society will be available to stream on Peacock from June 18. Check out the trailer and synopsis below.