Weddings are always difficult. The planning, the money, and the family drama can all be too much even under the best circumstances. But what happens when your future in-laws are, well, evil? Well, the upcoming film Polite Society will explore the possibility, and with style to boot. The new film will be released in theaters this April and Focus Features has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming film, which mixes goregous clothing with high-flying action.

Polite Society tells the story of Ria Khan, a martial artist in training who believes that she must save her older sister, Lena, from her impending marriage. The film will be a mash-up of family drama, comedy, and action-packed adventure. And Ria will enlist the help of her friends to pull off a very ambitious wedding heist, all for sisterhood and the freedom of independence.

The trailer starts off with a punch, a kick, and some pretty impressive martial arts moves. We are introduced to Ria Khan, the film's protagonist, an aspiring stunt woman who is the black sheep of her family. The only one who seems to believe in Ria's dream is her sister, Lena. But when Lena starts seeing a new man, Ria finds herself feeling left behind. And it seems that Lena's new beau is a, well, as Ria puts it, "a bit of a smarmy wanker".

Image via Focus Features

But that's not the only problem. Ria soon finds that her future in-laws are not just snooty, but actually evil. After uncovering her upcoming in-laws' dark side, Ria will have to go on a mission to rescue her sister from the grips of her fiancé's family. And Ria will enlist her fellow martial artist friends to help in her pursuit. The new trailer shows us the action that Ria will get into to save her sister, blending a beautiful mix of wedding decorations with bloody fight scenes. And Ria and Lena even have time to stop for a bite afterward, where they go over Ria's rescue mission, beat by beat.

Polite Society is directed by Nida Manzoor. The film stars Ritu Arya and Priya Kansara. The film premiered in January of this year at Sundance Film Festival and will be released on April 7, 2023, in the United Kingdom before premiering on April 28, 2023, in the United States. You can see the trailer below: