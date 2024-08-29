The fascination around political drama TV shows is far from hard to grasp. This specific genre manages to captivate audiences by delving into captivating subjects of power, ethics, and human behavior in the context of leading, often dealing with themes of corruption and ambition and providing viewers with a sneak peek inside government institutions, showcasing how they operate.

Although there have been a number of memorable and great political drama series in television over time, some have managed to stand out more than others, whether because of their high production values or their gripping narratives. We look back at some of the best political drama TV shows, from more recent series like Designated Survivor to iconic shows like The West Wing.

10 'Designated Survivor' (2016 - 2019)

Creator: David Guggenheim

In the entertaining David Guggenheim political thriller Designated Survivor, which blends political drama with suspense and action, a low-level Cabinet member (Kiefer Sutherland) becomes the President of the United States after a catastrophic attack kills everyone above him in the line of succession.

Delving into themes of leadership and morality, particularly highlighting the meaning of leading and standing up for a country, Designated Survivor is an engaging and unique show fit for those who are into political intrigue and action-packed narrative. No doubt, the show's unique premise, which heavily centers around the struggles of an unprepared politician, makes it a must-see in the category that is equal parts thought-provoking — considering that it deals with real issues — and gripping.

9 'The Diplomat' (2023 -)

Creator: Debora Cahn

Set amid an international crisis, The Diplomat sees career diplomat Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) as she lands a high-profile job for which she is not suited, with tectonic implications for her personal life, including her marriage, and her political future.

Debora Cahn's show is definitely set apart from other political dramas for its significant character development and interesting depiction of diplomacy by shedding light on the nature of international negotiations, crisis management, and political maneuvering. Although some aspects are dramatized, it is also realistic at times — and it also helps that, much like other picks on this list, it addresses timely themes such as geopolitical conflicts, which elevates the viewing experience and makes it even more of an effective watch.

8 'Anatomy of a Scandal' (2022)

Creators: David E. Kelley, Melissa James Gibson

Based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson's timely and poignant show chronicles a sexual scandal among the British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake.

While Anatomy of a Scandal may not appeal to everyone (some even believe it favors style over substance), fans of psychological twists and political intrigue in television narratives may want to give this thrilling story a try. The 2022 miniseries stands out among the best political dramas because of how it tackles power and privilege, particularly when high-profile public figures are accused of such crimes. Featuring strong performances — with Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, and Michelle Dockery standing out — on top of an engaging premise that examines consent and the truth, Anatomy of a Scandal is likely to keep viewers entertained.

7 'The Newsroom' (2012 - 2014)

Creator: Aaron Sorkin

Exploring themes of ethics and integrity in the journalism workspace and featuring strong performances by an ensemble cast, The Newsroom sees a team of journalists join forces to push the limit to deliver all the news following the newsroom undergoing some changes in its workings and morals as new staff is brought in.

This Aaron Sorkin series provides an interesting look inside the behind-the-scenes operations of a fictional cable news network, making for the perfect watch for those captivated by the field. Considering that it focuses on the pursuit of ethical reporting and the tension between media and corporate interests, The Newsroom delivers compelling social and political commentary. It also includes real-life events, to highlight the impact of journalism and make it an even more realistic watch.

6 'Madam Secretary' (2014 - 2019)

Creator: Barbara Hall

In Barbara Hall's Madam Secretary, audiences get to delve into the life of the Secretary of State as she attempts to balance work with family. It stars Téa Leoni in the lead role, a strong lead female character that is in equal amounts strong and relatable, offering audiences a refreshing take on female leadership in the field.

Through the lens of Elizabeth McCord, Madam Secretary focuses on the challenging world of U.S. governance and delves into international relations and political negotiations. Like other shows mentioned, the well-rounded Madam Secretary delves into diverse real issues and perspectives, such as human rights and climate change, offering a thought-provoking depiction of the political world. Furthermore, its political scenarios are realistic and relevant, which is why it feels like a timely show throughout.

Madam Secretary Release Date September 21, 2014 Cast Tea Leoni , Tim Daly , Željko Ivanek , Kevin Rahm , Danny Mora Seasons 6

5 'Veep' (2012 - 2019)

Creator: Armando Iannucci

Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus in a hilarious female lead role (one that has earned her several Primetime Emmy Award nominations), Veep is an equally hilarious and intriguing political drama following former Senator Selina Meyer's journey as she learns that being Vice President of the United States is nothing like she had hoped.

Featuring witty and biting humor, Veep is a sharp and spot-on political satire guaranteed to entertain audiences, with Louis-Dreyfus' comedic acting efforts as a clueless leader being a huge standout. Although exaggerated, the fast-paced political drama does provide audiences with a somewhat accurate depiction of the power struggles in the field, making for an even more engaging watch, especially considering that it holds its quality quite well throughout the seasons.

4 'Scandal' (2012 - 2018)

Creator: Shonda Rhimes

From the mind of Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, Scandal is another excellent pick in this niche category. The show follows a former White House Communications Director (Kerry Washington) who embarks on a journey by starting her crisis management firm only to learn that her clients are not the only ones with secrets.

Whether because of the protagonist's own personal drama or political intrigue, Scandal is also worth mentioning when it comes to the best political drama television series. While Kerry Washington's performance as Olivia Pope is one of the strongest aspects of this series, Scandal benefits from an intriguing storyline that explores the dark and ambiguous world of Washington, D.C., featuring shocking and unexpected twists and tackling themes of morality versus loyalty, control, and manipulation.

3 'House of Cards' (2013 - 2018)

Creator: Beau Willimon

With innovative storytelling that influenced other shows in the genre while also delivering a handful of strong performances, this epic political drama is also a must-watch in the category. The story centers around a congressman who works with his conniving wife (Robin Wright) to exact revenge on the people who have betrayed him.

Although House of Cards did not age relatively well considering Spacey's controversy that has ruined the show entirely for some, it would be impossible not to mention House of Cards on such a list. Despite a slight decrease in quality towards its last seasons, the Beau Willimon series remains a captivating and well-crafted drama that offers an intriguing meditation on power and corruption.

2 'The Crown' (2016 - 2023)

Creator: Peter Morgan

The Crown has captured the attention of many since it was released. However, it was after the introduction of Princess Diana (beautifully played by Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki) that it rose in popularity even further. The critically acclaimed historical drama chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton), exploring both the personal and political challenges she faces.

Peter Morgan's political drama show is undoubtedly one of Netflix's strongest originals, and it is far from difficult to understand its tremendous appeal. Featuring an incredibly talented ensemble cast, The Crown provides viewers with an intriguing insight into the life of the longest-reigning British monarch in history while also delving into significant historical events occurring in Britain and around the world.

1 'The West Wing' (1999 - 2006)

Creator: Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin's The West Wing remains, after all this time, the blueprint for political drama television. The series provides audiences with a sneak peek into the lives of staffers in the West Wing of the White House. Along with the President, wonderfully played by Martin Sheen, the staffers struggle to balance the needs of the country with the political realities of Washington, D.C.

Featuring countless great episodes that fully immerse audiences in its political narrative, including its depiction of idealism, Sorkin's television show is a landmark in the category that makes for an intriguing pick — especially for anyone fascinated with the White House. A 26-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, The West Wing is deserving of all the praise it gets and rapidly established itself as a major influence on the portrayal of politics in TV.

