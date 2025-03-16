Art is the perfect medium for political criticism and exploration, and film is no exception. The medium has long been used as a tool for politics, whether as propaganda or contrarian outsider work. From All the President's Men to The Manchurian Candidate, some of the all-time best movies have distinct political angles in service of a more dramatic or thrilling narrative.

The 21st century has been quite consistent in producing quality political movies that entertain, inform, criticize, and even satirize situations that borrow directly from real life. From honest biopics to biting satires and even thinly veiled allegories, there is a broad range of mediums and storytelling techniques that are applied to the exploration of politics. This list will rank the best political movies of the 21st century based on their overall quality and how well they address the politics at the center of their riveting stories.

10 'The Post' (2017)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via 20th Century Studios

Set in 1971, The Post depicts the efforts of real reporters at The Washington Post as they tried to acquire and release the Pentagon Papers. The papers were a series of reports regarding American interference in Vietnam, the expanding scope of American action on Vietnamese soil, and the manner in which it had been hidden from the American people. While freedom of the press and whistleblowing will always be important, The Post has become more relevant than ever in the last few years.

The Washington Post, which was once considered a bastion of journalism and high-quality reporting, is now owned by Jeff Bezos, taking a so-called "hands-off" approach. The controversial billionaire recently announced that The Washington Post will no longer publish opinion pieces that don't promote "personal liberties and free markets." It isn't a coincidence that a paper of such standing is now no more than an asset in an oligarch's portfolio.