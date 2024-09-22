Even if a particular artwork isn't explicitly a political statement, all art — including movies — is inherently political. There are some films that take their foundations a step further, though, and make particular comments on past or present sociopolitical states. Political movies can be some of the most powerful and influential out there, particularly when they're based on potent true stories.

The best political films based on true events are the ones that avoid feeling didactic. Instead, masterworks like The Battle of Algiers and All the President's Men manage to tell stories that can deeply resonate with any viewer, regardless of their knowledge of history, and teach them a lot about the way the world used to be and how that's reflected in how it is today. When done right, these kinds of historical pieces can pack a tremendous punch.

10 'Selma' (2014)

Directed by Ava DuVernay

In 2014, Ava DuVernay proved that the field of political films wasn't limited to male voices. She directed Selma, a powerful representation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965. It's one of the best recent films about American politics, directed with grace and poise by one of the best female directors currently working in Hollywood.

Selma was the first movie directed by a Black female filmmaker to be nominated for the Best Picture Academy Award, and that achievement speaks for itself. It's a real powerhouse of a drama with an unforgettable performance by David Oyelowo in the lead role, exploring the legacy and importance of MLK's work while never shying away from the lengths that are yet to be covered to achieve the equality he set out to fight for.

9 'Frost/Nixon' (2008)

Directed by Ron Howard

Movies about controversial periods in U.S. politics are usually fascinating, and there aren't many periods that fit this criterion as well as Richard Nixon's tenure in the Oval Office. This is what Frost/Nixon is about, focusing on post-Watergate scandal television interviews with Nixon (played by an unrecognizable Frank Langella) conducted by British talk-show host David Frost (played by an equally chameleonic Michael Sheen).

Aside from a terrific pair of lead performances, Frost/Nixon offers razor-sharp dialogue, a barebones but absolutely gripping narrative, and a surprisingly thrilling tone. Many would call Ron Howard one of Hollywood's blandest current filmmakers, but it's with movies like this one (which is definitely among his best works) that he's proved he's capable of terrific filmmaking when given a great script.

8 'The King's Speech' (2010)

Directed by Tom Hooper

He may be a somewhat controversial and inconsistent filmmaker, but Tom Hooper can make some amazing stuff. For proof, one needn't look any further than his Best Picture Oscar-winning The King's Speech. It's the story of King George VI, his rise to the throne of Great Britain in 1936, and his relationship with the speech therapist who helped him overcome his terrible stutter.

The King's Speech is one of the recent period dramas with the best acting, with a tantalizing Geoffrey Rush and a powerhouse Colin Firth each delivering some of the best work of their respective careers. But the main draw of the film is how gripping it manages to make this relatively simple character-driven tale of friendship, language, and class. It's entertaining, it's thought-provoking, and it's engaging from start to finish.

7 'Downfall' (2004)

Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel

Even with the large amount of praise that it gets, Downfall is still one of the most underappreciated WWII movies of all time. With tremendous courage, it tackles the final days of Adolf Hitler in his Berlin bunker at the end of the war. Saying that it's a sensitive topic for a film to cover falls short; but director Oliver Hirschbiegel and legendary actor Bruno Ganz are more than up to the challenge.

Ganz gives the performance of a lifetime as the Nazi dictator, making him feel all-too-human — and therefore, more horrifying than ever before. Downfall is not an exploitative Hitler movie; it's a carefully constructed, beautifully intricate character study that dares to examine the depths of the soul of one of the most evil men in history.

6 'The Favourite' (2018)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos has made a name for himself as one of the most fascinating (yet most bizarre) creative voices in modern cinema. One of Lanthimos' best and most disturbing works is The Favourite, a period piece unlike any other. It's set in early 18th-century England, where the status quo of Queen Anne's court is disturbed by the arrival of a new servant who endears herself to the fragile monarch.

Visually complex, gorgeously directed, with a terrific cast, and with an incredibly sour taste of humor, The Favourite is one of the most unique films about the British monarchy. Dry and dark though it may be, Lanthimos's gripping historical drama also has a surprising amount of heart, making for a deeply thought-provoking costume piece that fans of the genre are bound to love.

5 'The Battle of Algiers' (1966)

Directed by Gillo Pontecorvo

One of few war movies that are truly almost perfect, The Battle of Algiers is an Italian-Algerian war docudrama set in the 1950s, as fear and violence escalate with the people of Algiers fighting for independence from the French government. It's a movie so raw and accurate, shot in such potent guerrilla style, that actual guerrilla groups have been known to use it for training.

The movie definitely lives up to such stratospherically high expectations. Over sixty years later, its depictions of anti-colonialist sentiments still have a hell of an impact, and Gillo Pontecorvo's focus on realism has aged like fine wine. Movies that seek to tackle truth and history can only ever hope to be as effective as The Battle of Algiers.

4 'JFK' (1991)

Directed by Oliver Stone

Oliver Stone's acclaimed political thriller JFK may not exactly be the most historically accurate biopic ever made, but it has so much to offer that it more than makes up for its shortcomings. It's about New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison, who discovers there's more to President John F. Kennedy's assassination than the official story would have one believe.

The film has an absolutely stacked cast, in which Kevin Costner stands out giving one of the best performances of his career in the lead role of Garrison. Its lack of historical accuracy is impossible to not be bothered by, but Stone's magnetic direction and the incredibly suspenseful script make for a 3-hour-long political epic that grips its audience and doesn't let go until the credits roll.

3 'Malcolm X' (1992)

Directed by Spike Lee

One of the most influential American filmmakers of all time, Malcolm X is a nearly 3-and-a-half-hour-long political epic starring Denzel Washington giving the best performance of his life as the titular Black Nationalist leader. The movie follows Malcolm X's controversial life and career, from his early days as a small-time gangster to his ministry as a member of the Nation of Islam and his eventual assassination.

Those unfamiliar with Spike Lee may expect such a long biopic to feel like a dull history class, like a Wikipedia article brought to the green screen. Those who know and love Lee's style, though, know that that can't be the case. Indeed, Malcolm X doesn't have a single dead spot, admirably bringing its larger-than-life protagonist back to life in a nuanced, thought-provoking film.

2 'All the President's Men' (1976)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

One of the best-ever movies about writing, All the President's Men is the king of political conspiracy thrillers. It's the story of Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, following them as they uncover the details of the Watergate scandal that led to President Nixon's resignation. The film is a celebration of the power of journalism in all its many complex layers.

Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford, two of the greatest American actors of all time, are flawless in the lead roles. It's largely thanks to them and their chemistry that All the President's Men is remembered as one of the best movies of the 1970s, with an airtight script by maestro William Goldman bolstering a real story to larger-than-life dimensions.

1 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Nowadays, Hollywood's favorite British director, Christopher Nolan, doesn't really need much of an introduction. Like the craft's greatest masters, he's been perfecting his voice and style with every new movie that he makes — and his most recent masterwork, Oppenheimer, may just be his best. It's the story of infamous American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, his personal life, and how it affected his involvement in the creation of the atomic bomb.

This is one of the best thriller biopics ever made, elevating both the relevance of this time period and the legacy of Oppenheimer's work to tremendous heights. A terrifyingly timely and commendably well-constructed film, Oppenheimer is not only the best real-life political film of the 21st century, but arguably even of all time. It's magnificently written and directed, it has a number of memorable performances, and its ending should be able to leave an indelible mark on the mind of any viewer.