Political thrillers are tricky to get right but can be a ton of fun when handled well. They seem to have dipped in popularity (and quality) in recent years, perhaps because even their most compelling plots struggle to compete with the craziness of real-life politics. Still, the annals of movie history are jam-packed with political thriller gems, meaning that fans of this subgenre have a lot of classics to explore.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the defining political thrillers out there, from 1960s espionage films to tales of 21st-century leakers. The best of these movies feature intricate narratives, brisk plots, layered protagonists, and a ton of food for thought, casting politics in a fresh light. From fearless journalists to world-weary special agents, the following movies prove that 'smart' and 'entertaining' need not be mutually exclusive.

10 'The Ides of March' (2011)

Directed by George Clooney

"You can lie, you can cheat, you can start a war, you can bankrupt the country—but you can’t f*** the interns." The Ides of March represented the formidable pairing of star Ryan Gosling and director George Clooney, aided by talented supporting players like Philip Seymour Hoffman, Paul Giamatti, and Marisa Tomei. Gosling is Stephen, an idealistic campaign manager for Governor Mike Morris (Clooney), a presidential hopeful. After explosive secrets surface, Meyers finds himself entangled in a web of betrayal and corruption.

This is a great study of political idealism shattered, anchored by strong performances and subtle writing. The movie is also an immersive snapshot of politics during the early Obama era; a much simpler time but also one with more than its fair share of problems. The Ides of March starts out as a solid drama but gets more gripping as it rolls along, building to a tense climax that proves that movies can be both smart and entertaining.

9 'JFK' (1991)

Directed by Oliver Stone

"Let justice be done though the heavens fall." Political conspiracy theories are doing a roaring trade these days, and one of the best movies about the conspiratorial mindset remains Oliver Stone's JFK. This drama follows New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner) as he launches an investigation into the events surrounding Kennedy's assassination. Garrison's relentless pursuit of the truth leads him through a labyrinth of hypotheses, questionable witnesses, and government cover-ups.

Some have criticized the movie's factual accuracy, but JFK still works as a fast-paced, strongly acted exploration of political power and deception. It also speaks to a lot of the public's anger with the government and the widespread feeling that the powers that be are hiding something. Overall, the movie is big (it clocks in at over three hours), bold, and controversial, riddled with narrative missteps and flights of fantasy, but still engaging and commendable. Stone was nothing if not committed to this project.

8 'Munich' (2005)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

"We’re supposed to be righteous. That’s a beautiful thing. But we’re losing it." On the other end of the spectrum is Steven Spielberg's Munich, a much more measured recreation of history. It's a harrowing account of the Israeli government's response to the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre. Eric Bana has top billing as the Mossad agent tasked with leading a covert team to eliminate the individuals responsible. As the team carries out their mission, the moral and psychological toll of their actions begins to weigh on them.

This was challenging material for a film but Spielberg rises to the occasion, crafting a series of tense sequences and moody scenes. The John Williams score is similarly top-notch, as is the shadowy, brooding cinematography by Janusz Kamiński, who also lent his talents to Schindler's List and Saving Private Ryan. The narrative momentum flags at times, but Munich is still an impressive achievement. Few directors would have pulled it off this well.

7 'Blow Out' (1981)

Directed by Brian De Palma

"It’s a good scream. It’s a good scream." A young John Travolta turns in a fantastic performance in this Brian De Palma masterwork. He is Jack Terry, a sound technician who inadvertently records evidence of a political assassination while working on a low-budget horror film. He delves deeper into the conspiracy, ultimately placing his life and that of a young woman (Nancy Allen) on the line.

Here, De Palma channels Michelangelo Antonioni's Blow-Up and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation (and perhaps a touch of Hitchcock) but filters them through his own unique perspective. Plus, his technical virtuosity is very much on display here; he serves up one stellar shot and intense setpiece after another. The movie's admirers include Quentin Tarantino, who has consistently ranked it among his all-time favorites. The finished product is a great reflection of the grim mood of the late 1970s and early '80s, with themes that still resonate and style that still charms.

6 'Argo' (2012)

Directed by Ben Affleck

"Argo f*** yourself!" Argo dramatizes the mostly true story of a covert CIA mission to rescue six American hostages trapped in Tehran during the Iranian Revolution. Director Ben Affleck stars as Tony Mendez, a CIA operative who devises an audacious plan to extract the hostages under the guise of a fake sci-fi film production. While the movie plays a little fast and loose with the facts, it compensates by being slick, funny, engaging, and tightly constructed.

The storytelling is flavorful and fun, especially in the gorgeous, animated opening sequence recounting the history of the Iranian revolution. Affleck's direction is confident and light-touch (his lack of an Oscar nomination is still a head-scratcher), finding the heart and humor in what could have been a dry history lesson. He borrows the structure of a crime caper but fleshes out the setting with '80s espionage and geopolitics. The result is entertainment for adults done right.

5 'Reality' (2023)

Directed by Tina Satter

"I said I’d never tell anyone, but here I am, I guess." In contrast to some other movies on this list, Tina Satter's Reality is a film that stays deeply true to the facts, often recreating dialogue verbatim from the events it depicts. Sydney Sweeney delivers one of her strongest performances as the improbably named Reality Winner, a former intelligence contractor who leaked classified information about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.

The film unfolds in near real-time as the FBI interrogates here, using actual transcripts from the day to ratchet up the tension. The movie is restrained and claustrophobic, pivoting between humorous moments and deadly serious ones, as the fake-friendly agents eventually drop their ruse. More than the sum of its parts, this lean film (it's just 82 minutes long) raises thorny questions about government secrecy, the public's right to know, and the appropriate treatment for whistleblowers and leakers.