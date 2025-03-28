In the world of television, few genres captivate the audience like political thrillers, and it's not hard to grasp why. Featuring high-stakes power struggles, intricate conspiracies, and edge-of-your-seat drama that often mirrors real-world conflicts and ethical dilemmas, the shows in the category keep audiences invested while offering sharp social commentary that resonates long after the credits roll.

Whether exploring the dark underbelly of politics or the personal sacrifices of those entangled in it, these shows dive deep into the cost of ambition and the murky morality of leadership. In the meantime, they challenge audiences to confront the complexities of power and those who shape it. From modern classics like The Americans to underrated gems like The Night Manager, these shows have masterfully blended suspense, strategy, and storytelling to amazing results. Without further ado, we rank some of the best political thrillers that have redefined the genre by masterfully blending suspense, strategy, and storytelling.

10 'Designated Survivor' (2016)

Created by David Guggenheim

Image via ABC

Starring Kiefer Sutherland as Tom Kirkman, a low-level Cabinet member who unexpectedly becomes the President of the United States after a catastrophic attack on the Capitol during the State of the Union address, Designated Survivor is a must-see in the realm of political thrillers.

Offering a unique blend of action, suspense, and political drama, Designated Survivor weaves a gripping narrative of conspiracies, ranging from domestic terrorism to internal government plots, that keeps the audience on edge throughout. As Kirkman navigates the cutthroat world of politics, the show explores real-world issues and the weight of leadership under pressure, resulting in both a timely and timeless watch. While it may not rank at the very top regarding the genre, David Guggenheim's show is still worth checking out.