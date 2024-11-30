All the stories we tell, no matter how fantastical, are ultimately a reflection of the world we live in. This reflection is perhaps most keenly seen in the world of political thrillers. A genre that’s almost as old as television itself, political thriller shows have evolved to encompass multiple sub-genres in the 21st century, including spy stories, relationship dramas, satirical comedies, and more. Netflix, to its credit, has a large and varied selection of great political thrillers in its catalog, so to make it easier for you to find your next politically charged binge-watch, we’ve put together a handy list of the best of the best. Read on to discover our selection of the best political thriller shows on Netflix right now.

For more recommendations, check out our lists of the best movies and shows on Netflix, the best thriller shows on Netflix, and the best political thrillers of the 21st century so far.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘The Diplomat’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Created by Debora Cahn, The Diplomat is an American political thriller series centered on the US ambassador to the United Kingdom as she helps defuse an international crisis while dealing with her crumbling marriage to a fellow diplomat. The show stars Keri Russell as the titular diplomat, Kate Wyler, with Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh in key roles.

The Diplomat’s first season was released on Netflix in April 2023, receiving largely positive reviews from critics. A second season was released in October 2024, and the show has been renewed for a third season as well. The series presents a highly dramatic and endlessly entertaining story set against the backdrop of geopolitical machinations, anchored by a stellar performance from Russell. The actor has received several accolades for her work on the show, including nominations for a Primetime Emmy, a SAG Award, and a Golden Globe.

Watch on Netflix

‘House of Cards’ (2013 - 2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77% | IMDb: 8.6/10

Created by Beau Willimon, House of Cards is an adaptation of the eponymous 1990 British series, which was adapted from Michael Dobbs’ novel of the same name. The series follows the rise and fall of Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), a ruthless and unscrupulous politician. When Frank is passed over for the coveted position of Secretary of State, he hatches an elaborate scheme to gain ultimate power by using every bit of influence at his disposal, with the help of his wife, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright), and chief of staff, Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly).

House of Cards premiered on Netflix in February 2013, winning critical and audience acclaim for its slick, cinematically rich production and engaging narrative. With an almost Shakespearean level of intrigue, the series is a twisted and thrilling political drama that deals with themes of manipulation, betrayal, pragmatism, and political exploitation — not to mention the unrestrained greed for power. A multi-award-winning political thriller, House of Cards has also received numerous accolades, with executive producer David Fincher winning a Primetime Emmy for his direction.

Watch on Netflix

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 57% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Developed by David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson, Anatomy of a Scandal is a drama thriller miniseries based on Sarah Vaughan’s eponymous 2018 novel. The six-episode show follows the wife of a British Conservative MP who finds her world turned upside down when her husband’s affair with a young aide is exposed. Directed by S. J. Clarkson, the show stars Sienna Miller as the main character, with Michelle Dockery, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Joshua McGuire, and Josette Simon in important roles.

Anatomy of a Scandal received somewhat mixed reviews from critics when it premiered on Netflix in April 2022. However, the series did get high viewership numbers, staying on Netflix’s Global Top 10 list for five weeks. Despite its catchy premise, the show’s story falters a bit and struggles to do justice to its ambitions. However, the performances of its talented ensemble cast make Anatomy of a Scandal plenty entertaining enough for a binge-watch.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Recruit’ (2022 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Created by Alexi Hawley, The Recruit is a spy thriller/adventure show that follows a CIA lawyer who finds himself embroiled in a massive international conspiracy when a former asset threatens to go public about her ties to the agency. The series stars Noah Centineo as the lead character, Owen Hendricks, with Laura Haddock, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Vondie Curtis-Hall, and more in supporting roles.

The Recruit premiered in December 2022 to largely favorable reviews. Centineo’s charming performance is the main highlight of the series, and it also has a number of quirky characters and surprisingly funny moments. Despite its all-too-familiar premise and narrative issues, the performances help make the series entertaining. It’s no Jack Ryan, but The Recruit is quite fun and binge-able, especially if you’re a fan of classic spy adventures. And if you do enjoy it, you’ll be happy to know The Recruit Season 2 is currently in the works.

Watch on Netflix

‘The Night Agent’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% | IMDb: 7.5/10

The Night Agent Release Date March 23, 2023 Creator Shawn Ryan Cast Gabriel Basso , Luciane Buchanan , Fola Evans-Akingbola , Sarah Desjardins , Eve Harlow , Phoenix Raei

Created by Shawn Ryan, The Night Agent is an action thriller series based on Matthew Quirk’s eponymous book. Gabriel Basso stars as the titular FBI agent, Peter Sutherland, whose job is to monitor the seldom-used phone line for undercover agents. One night, he receives an unexpected call that sets off a dangerous chain of events, uncovering a major government conspiracy. Besides Basso, the series also stars Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside, and more in prominent roles.

Season 1 of The Night Agent premiered on Netflix in March 2023, receiving largely positive reviews and very high viewership numbers. Often compared to classic spy thrillers like the Jack Ryan and Jack Reacher franchises, the series is a stylish and engaging watch that may not have much depth but makes up for it with its charm. Basso’s performance is the biggest highlight of the show, and his character’s endearing naivety, sincerity, and honesty are the driving force behind the narrative. An all-new second season of The Night Agent is set to arrive in January 2025.

Watch on Netflix

‘Designated Survivor’ (2016 - 2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Created by David Guggenheim, Designated Survivor is a political conspiracy thriller set in the aftermath of a mysterious attack that kills the President and almost everyone else in the line of succession. As a result, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Thomas Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), is sworn in as the new President, forced to take on the responsibility of running the country while uncovering the truth behind the attack. Besides Sutherland, the series also features Natascha McElhone, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, LaMonica Garrett, Tanner Buchanan, Kal Penn, Maggie Q, and more in important roles.

Designated Survivor originally premiered on ABC in 2016 and aired for two seasons on the network. Despite largely favorable reviews, the series was canceled by ABC and subsequently picked up by Netflix for Season 3. Anchored by Sutherland’s masterful performance as the inexperienced but capable President Kirkman, the series is a fast-paced and absorbing thriller. Though ultimately shortlived, Designated Survivor did manage to win a couple of awards, including the Critics' Choice Television Award for Most Exciting New Series. A South Korean remake titled Designated Survivor: 60 Days was released in 2019.

Watch on Netflix

‘Bodyguard’ (2018 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Bodyguard Release Date October 24, 2018 Cast Richard Madden , Sophie Rundle , Vincent Franklin , Gina McKee

Created and written by Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard is a British thriller series starring Richard Madden as David Budd, a Police Sergeant and army veteran suffering from PTSD. In its first six-part season, the show follows Budd as he is assigned to protect a controversial Home Secretary (Keeley Hawes). The show also stars Gina McKee, Sophie Rundle, Vincent Franklin, Pippa Haywood, Paul Ready, Tom Brooke, and more in important roles.

Bodyguard originally premiered on BBC One in August 2018, achieving record viewership numbers. The series has received near-universal acclaim from critics, with praise for Madden’s performance and the way the show tackles important issues like terrorism, PTSD, and government surveillance of private citizens. The show received several accolades as well, including Golden Globe and Emmy nominations, and Madden was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Television Series Drama. A second season of Bodyguard is currently in development.

Watch on Netflix

‘Secret City’ (2016 - 2019)

IMDb: 7.4/10

Secret City Genre Political drama, Spy thriller Debut Date June 5, 2016

Based on Chris Uhlmann and Steve Lewis’s novels The Marmalade Files, The Mandarin Code, and The Shadow Game, Secret City is an Australian thriller series that follows a journalist who uncovers a series of deadly conspiracies. The show stars Anna Torv as journalist Harriet Dunkley, with Jacki Weaver, Daniel Wyllie, Alex Dimitriades, Damon Herriman, Danielle Cormack, Don Hany, and Rob Collins in key supporting roles.

Secret City premiered in Australia on Foxtel’s Showcase in June 2016. Released internationally by Netflix in June 2018, the show has received largely favorable reviews from critics and audiences. In a genre that usually banks heavily on explosive action and drama, the series stands out with its grounded and atmospheric narrative. The show also presents some excellent writing, direction, and performances, especially by Torv in the lead role. The series has received several accolades as well. A sequel series, Secret City: Under the Eagle, was released in March 2019.

Watch on Netflix