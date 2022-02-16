Platt helped shape Hollywood with her work on many films including 'The Last Picture Show,' 'A Star is Born,' and more.

According to Deadline, Polly Platt, Oscar-nominated production designer and the first woman to join the Art Directors Guild, will be added to the Art Directors Guild Hall of Fame nearly eleven years after her passing. Platt, born in Illinois, was an American film producer, a production designer, and a screenwriter. While working in New York as a costume designer, she met her husband Peter Bogdanovich and worked with him as a co-writer and production designer for their first film, Targets, released in 1968. They followed up with another collaboration on The Last Picture Show in 1971, where Platt suggested Cybill Shepherd for her first film role.

She went on to work on various projects, including A Star Is Born (1976) and the Academy Award-winning short film Lieberman in Love (1995), for which she wrote the screenplay. She worked on several different projects as the executive vice president of Gracie Films from 1985 to 1995. Platt even suggested an animated series based on a comic she shared with James L. Brooks that would later become The Simpsons.

Platt has been credited with discovering a lot of talent throughout her career, including Luke and Owen Wilson, Tatum O'Neal, and Wes Anderson, as well as mentoring such talents as Almost Famous director Cameron Crowe. Her vital role in the location, casting, and visual aesthetic of many major motion pictures from her long-spanning career was honored with the Women in Film Crystal Award in 1994 for her tremendous contribution to the industry.

Image via Columbia Pictures

RELATED: WGA Awards 2022: 'Nightmare Alley,' 'CODA,' and 'Dune' Among Nominees

Season six of Karina Longworth's podcast, "You Must Remember This," was dedicated to Platt's life work in production design, including her uncredited work. The season also details Platt's life as she made her way in the industry during a harsh job era for women.

The podcast drew from Platt's unpublished memoir to gain insight into her thoughts on working in such a massive industry and balancing that with her own tumultuous personal life. Building most of her career from collaborations with her ex-husband, Platt faced a time when she had to rebuild her career independently, which often led to less than pleasant work experiences with Hollywood creatives. Despite this, Platt continued to thrive in the Hollywood industry, eventually teaming up with Brooks to adapt Larry McMurtry's novel, Terms of Endearment, into a film; this led to Platt's first Oscar nomination.

The ongoing troubles in her personal life aided Platt in her approach to creativity within production design and screenplay writing, as she often incorporated autobiographical tidbits into her work. Platt's joining the Art Directors Guild Hall of Fame was a long time coming and a well-deserved action by the Guild for a woman who helped shape Hollywood as we know it today.

The Art Directors Guild's 26th annual awards ceremony will be held on March 5.

Taissa Farmiga Explains Why She Had a Hard Time with Her 'Gilded Age' Audition Until Something Special Clicked Farmiga also reveals the project that solidified her passion for acting.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email