In the wake of their massive success with Barbie, Mattel is now looking to adapt even more of their classic toys into films. According to producer Robbie Brenner via Variety, the team is turning Polly Pocket into a film, set to star Lily Collins with controversial writer-director Lena Dunham at the helm. The movie was previously announced as in development, but is now full-steam ahead in the wake of the company's success with their other blonde doll, and Brenner says that a "great" script has been turned in.