It has just been announced that Emily In Paris star Lily Collins is primed to star in a brand new live-action Polly Pocket film, which will be written and directed by Golden Globe winner Lena Dunham. Collins will be producing the movie and playing the leading role, and it will undoubtedly be exciting to see what type of twist the actress puts on the iconic 80's character.

Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will oversee the film for Mattel Films, while Sandino Moya-Smith and Winnie Carrillo oversee for MGM. Dunham's production company Liz Watson from Dunham's production company Good Thing Going will executive produce. As Dunham explained Thursday:

“Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me – Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM. ... I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”

Collins also added to the excitement, saying:

“I’m so excited to partner with this inspiring powerhouse of a team. Developing this project with Robbie, Lena, Mattel and MGM to reintroduce Polly in a fun, modern way has been such a treat. As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true and I can’t wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen.”

Being a 30-year-old toy brand and being Number 1 on the global playset doll's growth property, it's no surprise that Polly Pocket has finally gotten its live-action film, and Dunham and Collins are the perfect pair to lead it. Collins has recently received her second Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress TV Series, Musical or Comedy category for Netflix's popular series Emily in Paris, and appeared in many other projects such as 2009's The Blind Side and 2014's Love Rosie. Dunham, meanwhile, won two Golden Globes for her original series Girls.

Although not much else is known about the series aside from knowing it will follow a young girl and pocket-sized girl forming a friendship, fans can surely expect more updates to come as time passes. Be sure to keep up with Collider for any more information, and you can check out Collins' tweet about the news below:

