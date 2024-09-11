Sometimes, it's better to just leave the classics alone rather than try to remake them. Hulu has officially announced that Poltergeist, the 2015 remake of the 1982 film of the same name, will begin streaming on the platform on October 30. The remake stars Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt, Kennedi Clements, and Saxon Sharbino, and follows a family whose suburban home is haunted by evil forces who must band together to rescue their youngest daughter after she's taken by a mysterious captive. Poltergeist (2015) earned $95 million at the worldwide box office on a reported budget of $35 million, with a nearly even $47 and $48 million split coming from domestic and international earnings. In addition to Rockwell, DeWitt, Clements, and Sharbino, Poltergeist also stars Jared Harris, Jane Adams, and Susan Heyward, and currently sits at "rotten" scores of 29% from critics and 22% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Steven Spielberg wrote the screenplay for the original Poltergeist, and is also credited as a writer on the remake along with original scribes Michael Grais and Mark Victor, with David Lindsay-Abaire coming on board to pen the script for the remake. Gil Kenan was tapped to direct, and it was his first work in seven years following his outing on City of Ember, the 2008 dystopian sci-fi film starring Saoirse Ronan, Toby Jones, and Billy Murray. Kenan most recently directed Paul Rudd in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and also helmed A Boy Called Christmas, the 2021 family holiday movie starring Maggie Smith and Joel Fry. He has three upcoming projects in the works; Junkers, Airman, and A Giant, but little is known about each project.

What Else Has ‘Poltergeist’ Star Sam Rockwell Been Up to Lately?

Although Poltergeist was a misfire for Rockwell, he's still remained busy over the last few years in major projects. Earlier this year, he starred alongside Bryce Dallas Howard in Argylle, the spy thriller from Matthew Vaughn which was a major box office flop but has found success streaming on Apple TV+. At the end of 2023, he also reprised his role of Justin Hammer in the MCU, voicing the character in the animated TV series, What If...? after being absent from the franchise since Iron Man 2 (2010).

Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Poltergeist (2015) on Hulu starting September 30.