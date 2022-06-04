In the long cinematic tradition of horror, especially in stories about haunted houses, a common approach is to drop us into an unfamiliar environment to set us on edge. Characters will move to a new place or an old building, seeking a change of scenery for any number of narrative reasons. Then there are works that make the familiar into something unfamiliar, uncovering deeper truths that may have been otherwise covered up. It challenges our assumptions and upends our expectations. Tobe Hooper’s 1982 classic Poltergeist is one such film that does this perfectly. In it, we see a family that has thoroughly and completely wrapped themselves in the safety of the familiar. They have settled in the suburbs of California, part of an ongoing racist trajectory known as “white flight.” As white people fled more diverse neighborhoods to create racially homogeneous communities where they could horde wealth for themselves, we get settings like that of Poltergeist.

This was something that the film’s writer, a scrappy young filmmaker by the name of Steven Spielberg, was himself raised in. He would capture the experience of the environment of his youth in many other works such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, another great film that was released the same year. However, Poltergeist feels far more uneasy, even cynical, about the project of the suburbs. This is felt in the first sound we hear in the film, a television blaring “The Star-Spangled Banner.” It used to be a common way to close out a day of programming, the final notes echoing through an otherwise normal broadcast before it all fades into the static of the screen. It is a musical cue that represents order and safety, though the film positions it as a harbinger of doom for the family that has fully bought into the myth.

It remains a subtle yet deeply unsettling portrait of the American dream, revealing the darker undercurrents of greed and callousness that come back to haunt us. At the center of this is Craig T. Nelson’s Steve Freeling, an otherwise loving patriarch who also is a successful real estate developer. Alongside his wife, JoBeth Williams' Diane, they raise three kids without much of a care in the world. That is until their youngest, Carol Anne, is sucked into a portal to another dimension where she can only be heard verbally. The two parents will then do whatever they can to bring her back, desperate to save her from unknown forces that have descended on their home. They call in experts, install equipment, and try to hold on to hope that they can bring everything back to the way it all was before her disappearance.

Except they can’t. As their suburban dream becomes a nightmare, chaos consumes the house. What was originally just some furniture moving, that they treated like a neat trick, becomes far more threatening. Full of flashing lights and an ever-escalating musical score, it is a film that you can’t help getting swept up in. However, it is also in the quieter in-between moments where it really shines. When Steve has a conversation with his boss about building more developments, he learns that the plan is to build on top of a former burial site. He is then also told that the one he has been living on with his family was similarly on top of graves. This unnerves him, though he seems to accept the explanation that they were moved elsewhere. This ends up being a lie as the graves were actually just desecrated with their headstones removed and the rest of the bodies left behind. The Freeling family was living on top of death, a grim state of being that tears apart the picture-perfect exterior they put forth.

MGM Entertainment Co.

This darkly poetic incongruity serves as a disruption of the increasingly fragile fabric of the suburbs the family has built around themselves. What is seemingly natural is made to be unnatural, an affront to morality that literally brings otherworldly monsters into the domestic setting. Before this all caught up with them, the family seemed both content and safe in their status. Early on in the film, we see Steve reading a book entitled Reagan: The Man, The President while they both get high. Considering the newly elected president he admires enough to read about will declare a war on drugs that will reshape America and expand the power of a carceral system, this feels like an ironic joke in retrospect. However, the truth is that Steve can feel comfortable breaking the law as he is not the target of it. He can vote for a president like Reagan and know he will not bear the brunt of the harm. This hypocrisy is at the core of the story, a sign of the sickness of polite society’s greed and depravity.

In the end, the Freeling family saves their daughter though their house is obliterated and sucked into nothing. They flee in their car, though Steve’s boss remains outside where he cries at the sight of his money literally going up in smoke. Interestingly, this ends up feeling not tragic but more cathartic. As the family speeds away and leaves behind the suburbs, they take shelter in a small motel. They are beaten down but alive, together after all the challenges they have had to endure. They all silently file into the room, closing the shades and the door behind them. However, Steve opens it one more time to remove the television from their room. It is a sign that they have left behind the signs of wealth and luxury associated with their life as they have finally faced the cost it carries with it. All that they had was built on blood, making the final shot both a sharply humorous and haunting one. It is such a small and almost silly gesture, one that Steve hopes will ensure his family can be safe from any further consequences. It is a terrific resolution in how tentative it is, ensuring the growing sense of unease felt throughout is left lingering long past the final credits.