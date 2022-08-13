A few months following its 40-year anniversary, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced that Tobe Hooper and Steven Spielberg's 1982 horror classic Poltergeist will be available for the first time ever in 4K resolution as both an Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and on Digital on September 20, 2022.

Directed by Hooper and written by Spielberg, Michael Grais, and Mark Victor, the iconic film sees a suburban couple named Steve and Diane Freeling, played by Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams, respectively, start to experience paranormal activity in their house. The supernatural occurrences take a dark turn when their daughter Carol Anne (Heather O’Rourke) disappears, leading the worried parents to bring in parapsychologists and a professional exorcist to exorcise their home. Additional cast members include Zelda Rubinstein and Beatrice Straight. The film also features Oscar Nominated Visual Effects by Richard Edlund, Michael Wood, and Bruce Nicholson.

The Ultra HD release will not only showcase the 4K resolution version of the film, but it will also have High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors. The film will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $24.99 ERP and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Digital download of the film. Fans can also own Poltergeist in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on September 20.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Horror Movies From The 1980s (And Where To Watch Them)

The Poltergeist Blu-ray will also contain four previously released special features that take you behind the scenes to explore the makings of and the inspirations behind the acclaimed film. These include a two-part featurette, "They Are Here: The Real World of Poltergeists Pt. 1- Science of the Spirits" and "They Are Here: The Real World of Poltergeists Pt. 2- Communing with the Dead," both with a runtime of 15 minutes and 30 seconds. "The Making of Poltergeist" featurette runs for 7 minutes and 15 seconds. The final Special Feature is a 2-minute and 25-second long trailer for the film.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital release of Poltergeist is set to occur on September 20. You can read the official synopsis of the iconic horror film down below.