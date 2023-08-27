The Big Picture The creepy clown from 1982's Poltergeist holds the record for being one of the most terrifying dolls in horror history.

The clown taps into universal childhood fears, making it a lasting, hair-raising image that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Director Tobe Hooper masterfully uses setup and payoff techniques to create suspense and shock, making the clown scene in Poltergeist one of the most iconic in horror movie history.

Nothing but respect to IT, one of Stephen King's indisputable masterpieces, but years before his shape-shifting monster terrorized the Town of Derry, another evil entity had already coiled its long arms around our young, impressionable minds, and left an enduring imprint on our childhoods. Step aside, Pennywise, because the creepy clown from 1982's Poltergeist doesn't just hold a record for being one of the most terrifying dolls in horror history, it also (comfortably) secures its place as the genre’s scariest jester.

What Is 'Poltergeist' About?

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Directed by Tobe Hooper and co-written and produced by Steven Spielberg, Poltergeist recounts the story of the Freeling family as their perfect suburban dream home slowly becomes the haunted funhouse from Hell. If you're reading this article, you're probably already familiar with the events that go down in the film, but we'll summarize a few key plot points for context.

The Freelings are your typical middle-class family. The husband, Steve (Craig T. Nelson), works as a real estate agent in Cuesta Verde, the ever-expanding community in Southern California that the family calls home, while his wife, Diane (JoBeth Williams), takes care of their three kids, Dana (Dominique Dunne), Robbie (Oliver Robins), and little Carol Anne (Heather O’Rourke). The film takes its time, gently immersing you into their idyllic and charming lifestyle, allowing you to feel a sense of comfort and safety in their quiet neighborhood. This cozy, secure feeling starts to slip away when the Freelings start to build a swimming pool in their backyard, unintentionally disturbing the restless spirits of people whose graves were desecrated and moved during Cuesta Verde’s construction. This disruption opens the door for a terrible, demonic spirit, dubbed "the Beast," who sets out on a relentless mission to capture the youngest Freeling child.

‘Poltergeist’ (1982) Has the Scariest Clown Scene of All Time

Image Via MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

The Beast preys on the deepest fears of each family member, mirroring and triggering some of the audience's most common anxieties. For Robbie Freeling, that fear manifests in the form of a malevolent clown doll, whose appearance would honestly be jarring to even the bravest adults in the real world. Throughout the film, we witness Robbie thoroughly struggle with the presence of the spooky doll, setting the stage for their ultimate confrontation. Interestingly and ingeniously, the pivotal moment doesn't arrive until after the Freelings, with the guidance of a spiritual medium Tangina (Zelda Rubinstein), successfully rescue their daughter from the spirit realm.

Following the artful false climax, we see the family ready themselves for sleep, preparing to welcome a fresh day and resume their serene, ordinary life. As Carol Anne and Robbie settle down, and Diane draws herself a bath, Robbie's unease prompts him to cover the clown doll at the foot of his bed with his jacket, hoping to escape its unnerving gaze. When the jacket falls to the floor, he attempts to shrug it off and get some sleep. A little while later, as Robbie tosses and turns, a palpable sense of the clown's stare and a faint thump seem to grip him, leading him to startle awake to find the clown conspicuously absent. A slow (god, so slow) search beneath his bed reveals nothing — what a relief, right? — until he rises, and the doll, who is looming behind him, seizes his face and drags him under the bed, kicking and screaming.

What Inspired Spielberg for the Clown in 'Poltergeist'?

Image via United International Pictures

In a 2022 interview with Fresh Air, Spielberg recalled: "There was nothing that didn't scare me. I was afraid of everything. I was afraid of this ... scary, naked tree out the window that looked like it had tentacles, with these horrible branches and it looked like arms and long fingers and long fingernails. And the tree terrified me. Later, as an adult, when I wrote Poltergeist, I created a tree out the window that actually comes to life and grabs a kid, and starts to suck them into one of its sappy knotholes. And that was a direct steal from that tree out my window that scared me."

What Makes the Clown So Scary?

Image Via MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

The clown's lasting, hair-raising legacy stems from two crucial elements. The first is how it exploits the shared, primal worries of childhood, tapping into our universal experiences of fear associated with the dark, open closet doors, and the eerie shapes cast by mundane objects like piles of laundry. These fears intimately resonate with all of us because we've all been children. We've all convinced ourselves, at one point or another, that something in the corner was staring at us, causing us to toss and turn. Spielberg is well aware of this, and he deftly summoned these fears in all of us, drawing inspiration from his own childhood anxieties as he wrote the story.

Spielberg, alongside Hooper, takes these childhood fears even further in the film, subjecting characters to the horrors of, not only being devoured by trees, but drowning in skeletal swimming pools, getting sucked into televisions, and, of course, encountering a classic, supposedly-inanimate-but-actually-murderous clown doll. Most of us were exposed to this film during our own childhood, thanks to its astonishing PG rating, making the visualization of our wildest fears on screen particularly traumatic. But even as adults, the film has a way of tapping into our suppressed memories of childhood and getting us to re-experience the fears we felt as children. On top of that, for those of us who grew up and had children of our own, the movie capitalizes on a parent's most profound fears — the loss of a child or the inability to protect our family — adding another layer of dread to the film.

In reality, a clown doll is just a clown doll. But in our imaginations and in Poltergeist, a clown doll is a sinister, watchful force, lurking ominously in the corner of our rooms, keeping us perpetually on edge until it ultimately makes its move. While many of the best paranormal films feed on our fear of the unknown (a captivating experience in its own right, of course), Poltergeist distinguishes itself by leveraging the everyday fears that manifest when we're young and linger for a lifetime, causing us to run a bit quicker up the stairs at night and cast double takes at seemingly innocuous shadows, even as adults. (Though throwing a jacket over a clown doll to calm our nerves isn't even a concern, because most of us won't allow clown dolls in our homes to this day.)

‘Poltergeist’ Understands That the Setup Is Just as Important as the Payoff

Image Via MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

There are the elements that make a character scary, and then there are elements that make that scare work. In the clown's standout scene, which rightfully has a reputation for being one of the most iconic horror movie scenes of all time, the perfectly-timed use of the jump scare when the clown appears, the cartoonish way its arms grow and wrap around the boy's neck when it finally attacks, and the twisted transformation of the doll's features, all individually evoke fear. Add these factors up, and they collectively embody our childhood fear of menacing clowns and freaky, suspicious toys.

But what amplifies the effectiveness of this scare tactic is Tobe Hooper's extreme grasp of the power of setup and payoff. In the screenwriting world, setup and payoff (or plant and payoff) entails a form of foreshadowing in which a line of dialogue or a prop is introduced early in the narrative only to reveal its true significance later. A notable example of this can be found in the movie Aliens, where Ripley establishes her ability to operate a power loader, setting the stage for her famous confrontation with the alien "mother" and her iconic line, "Get away from her, you bitch!"

In Poltergeist, Hooper masterfully primes us for a climatic scene by establishing Robbie's fear of the doll early on in the film and maintaining its haunting presence by including the doll in nearly every significant frame so that we, the audience, never forget that it's there. At the same time, he drops subtle, subliminal details, like the clown's hands moving between different camera shots and the recurring, faint sound of bells in the background. What makes his methodical, deliberate approach even scarier is the way it mimics the forbearing efforts of the film's antagonist.

Just as the Beast slowly and strategically deploys the characters' worst fears against them, Hooper employs a similar scheme on us. And like the monster, he never rushes. Instead, he takes every measure to ensure we anticipate the scare. In fact, his execution is so clever and deceptive that the expected fright never arrives. The film seemingly comes to a natural conclusion, and we convince ourselves it was just a diversion. It’s at that moment, just as we're exhaling a sigh of relief, that he grabs us by the throat.

Overall, the clown in Poltergeist is objectively unsettling. And yes, its mere presence brilliantly revives our most basic, fundamental childhood fears. But its impact wouldn't have been as powerful without the film's profound understanding of the power of setup and payoff. It's this fusion of spotlighting ordinary, familiar fears and devoting equal dedication to suspense and shock that cement Poltergeist as the most frightening clown portrayal in cinematic history.