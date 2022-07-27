It’s here! If you’re a supernatural horror fan who has been watching the rollout of classic scary flicks making their way onto 4K UHD and biding your time waiting for the arrival of Poltergeist, we’ve got some wonderful news for you. Celebrating what will be the haunting film’s 40th anniversary, Warner Bros. has announced the 4K Ultra HD and digital drop will officially happen on September 20. That’s right, the film’s upgraded edition is coming out just in time for the spooky season, so you can carve pumpkins, drink cider, avoid closets, and enjoy a crystal clear picture of the Tobe Hooper directed, Steven Spielberg produced film.

With a script co-penned by Spielberg, Poltergeist terrified audiences when it first haunted screens during the summer of 1982. The feature follows the Freeling family who put their roots down in a California housing development called Cuesta Verde, only to have that ground pulled out from underneath them. Things quickly take a turn for the sinister when one night, the family’s youngest child, Carol Anne (Heather O’Rourke) begins speaking to a static filled television set. As the events and jump scares of the film unfold, Cuesta Verde becomes taken over by ghosts who are all being controlled by a big boss-like demonic entity known as the Beast. When the spirits see Carol Anne as their ticket to the other side, they abduct the girl leading her family on a quest to expel the ghosts and get the child back.

The clever and crafty script has Spielberg’s name all over it with dimension hopping and combinations of the sci-fi and horror genres. Although he wanted to direct the feature, Spielberg had his hands tied with another project, a little blockbuster hit titled E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Hooper was well known and revered in the horror community for his work behind such terrifying tales as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Funhouse, making him the perfect choice to stand at the helm of the supernatural horror thriller.

With many 4K UHD releases, we see at least a bit of bonus material and artwork announced to be wrapped up with the package. This, however, doesn’t seem to be the case for Poltergeist, which is at this time just revealing the drop date. Regardless of if we get any bonus content, we’re excited to see the movie that gave us a severe fear of white noise making moves for a high resolution drop.

Prepare to lock your doors, bar up your closets, and keep small children away from the TV when Poltergeist hits digital and 4K UHD on September 20. Check out the official Twitter announcement below.