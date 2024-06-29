The Big Picture Poltergeist's controversy involved Steven Spielberg and Tobe Hooper's roles as director and producer.

Spielberg's involvement in Poltergeist was due to contractual obligations and anticipation of a director's strike.

The film's cast and crew had conflicting opinions on who directed Poltergeist, with some attributing the film's success to Spielberg's influence.

In 1982, one of the best horror movies of the decade was released when Tobe Hooper's Poltergeist hit theaters. The story about a family under attack by a supernatural entity in their home was terrifying, but it was nearly overshadowed by its own self-made controversy simply because of that first sentence. While Hooper, the man who gave us The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, is credited as the director, many say that Steven Spielberg, who wrote and produced Poltergeist, was the actual director. So where does the truth lie? Did Tobe Hooper create another horror masterpiece, or did Spielberg secretly direct another hit 80s film? The truth is more complicated than you might expect.

Poltergeist Release Date June 4, 1982 Director Tobe Hooper Cast Craig T. Nelson , JoBeth Williams , Beatrice Straight , Dominique Dunne , Oliver Robins , Heather O'Rourke Runtime 114

Controversy Forced Steven Spielberg to Release a Statement About 'Poltergeist'

Poltergeist began as an idea by Steven Spielberg about a potential film called Night Skies, which would have had a family terrorized by aliens. Although he didn't finish the script, the idea splintered off into ideas for two films that would be made: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Poltergeist. The former kept the alien part intact while the latter had a family still being terrorized, but this time by ghosts. Spielberg went on to direct E.T., which came out on June 11, 1982, and was a box office sensation, making $359 million, setting a new record at the time. Coming out just one week before was Poltergeist. While not the phenomenon E.T. was, it still made $73 million, enough to put it in the top 10 theatrical releases for the year. Poltergeist was a great horror film, but its story was nearly drowned out by a controversy behind the scenes.

After trying and failing to get Stephen King to write Poltergeist with him (miscommunication led to King never getting the message), Spielberg ended up co-writing the script with Michael Grais and Mark Victor, and even though he produced it as well, it's Tobe Hooper who is credited as the director. So why didn't Spielberg direct it himself? First camera assistant John Leonetti told the Shock Waves podcast that Spielberg couldn't direct Poltergeist because of the anticipation of a directors' strike. However, in a 1982 interview with The Los Angeles Times, Spielberg said he didn't direct Poltergeist because he had to do E.T. five weeks later. The Los Angeles Times added that his contract with Universal Pictures prevented him from making another movie while directing E.T., and rules from the Directors Guild prevented "anyone assigned to a production before a director being fired from replacing the director - including the producer."

Spielberg made the controversy much worse in the same interview when he said, "Tobe isn't what you'd call a take-charge sort of guy. He's just not a strong presence on a movie set." Spielberg added that if Hooper didn't answer one of his questions quickly enough, he'd jump up and say what to do, and Hooper would nod in agreement. "That became the process of collaboration." Knowing how bad he'd made things, Spielberg wrote an open letter to Hooper saying that he regretted that the media had misunderstood their relationship. He added, "I enjoyed your openness in allowing me, as a producer, and a writer, a wide berth for creative involvement, just as I know you were happy with the freedom you had to direct Poltergeist so wonderfully. Through the screenplay, you accepted a vision of this very intense movie from the start, and as the director, you delivered the goods."

Tobe Hooper Shares His Thoughts on the 'Poltergeist' Director Questions

Close

Tobe Hooper was asked for his comment during the same Los Angeles Times article. He said, "I can't understand why I'm being slighted." He complimented Spielberg for being a good producer and a great showman, saying that he and Steven had the same visual style.

Related Realtors Are the True Agents of Horror Sometimes, the most terrifying stories start with a middle-aged woman on commission.

In a 2010 interview at the French l'Etrange Festival, Tobe Hooper said that in the first two weeks of shooting Poltergeist, he was running out of time and needed a second director, so he asked Steven Spielberg to help out. Hooper said:

"And someone arrives from the L.A. Times and then a small article came out in the L.A. Times that they visited the set of Poltergeist and they don't know who is directing the film. There's more than one director. Well, he was doing 2nd Unit for me. Steven took out a full page ad in Variety saying that "no," telling the truth about it, but... that get's lost. But that one little statement... And it-- (puts hands up)... I have to say, I'm the only one who got most of this kind of shit for this. I mean, everyone who worked for, um... okay, um, David O. Selznick. For Gone With the Wind. Duel in the Sun. They didn't get this shit. No one got this shit but me"

The Cast and Crew Of 'Poltergeist' Give Conflicting Opinions About Who Directed the Movie

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Spielberg may have come out and said that Tobe Hooper directed Poltergeist, and Hooper says he was the one in the chair, but is one trying to be nice and the other save his reputation? The same Los Angeles Times article from 1982 had a quote from composer Jerry Goldsmith, who said he only met with Spielberg, which he thought strange, because 99% of the time he only ever met with the director of a film he was working on. Co-casting director Mike Penton told the newspaper of Hooper, "Did he direct the film? Not that I saw." In his appearance on Shockwaves, first assistant camera operator John Leonetti boldly said, "Steven Spielberg directed that movie. There's no question."

But what does the actual cast of Poltergeist say about the directing controversy? Zelda Rubenstein, who was great in the film as Tangina, in 2007 told Ain't It Cool News, "I can tell you that Steven directed all six days I was there. I only worked six days on the film and Steven was there. Tobe set up the shots and Steven made the adjustments.” Craig T. Nelson, who played the father, Steve Freeling, sat down with Vanity in 2022 for the film's fortieth anniversary. He told writer Anthony Breznican that Spielberg ws "very, very actively involved," taking a hands-on approach as a producer for a creative collaboration, but that there was never any tension on set because of it. JoBeth Williams, who played Nelson's wife, Diane, took it further, saying that Spielberg was always there, and that the less experienced Hooper always listened to him "because it was Steven's movie, really." She admitted that it had to drive Hooper crazy at times, but he never let on. She added that, "Tobe would give direction, sometimes Steven would add to that or give other direction, but I think it’s fair to say that it was sort of a combo of the two of them."

It seems that Poltergeist was truly a collaborative effort between Steven Spielberg and Tobe Hooper. Spielberg deserves credit for his touch on the film. You can see his fingerprints all over it, from the score, to the interplay between the family. The unfortunate thing is that doing so for the past forty years has dismissed Hooper, treating him like some hack who needed help, who was used for his name but didn't do anything. No, Hooper didn't have the success that Spielberg did (who has?!), but this was the man not only behind The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which is arguably the scariest movie ever made, but who also made underrated horror films such as Eaten Alive, The Funhouse, Lifeforce, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. Hooper died in 2017 and can no longer defend himself, but while he was alive, the Poltergeist controversy hurt him. He told the l'Etrange Festival:

"It affected my career. But, he (Spielberg) made sure to continue to hire me to work for him. And he and I remained best of friends. It did not affect our relationship. And he's done all he can do. But once something like that is out there at a given time, and you can't take it back. You can't erase it."

Poltergeist is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon